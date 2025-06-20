Inside the Field: Rocket Classic
The PGA TOUR heads to Detroit for the seventh playing of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Cam Davis became a two-time winner of this event last year with his dominant performance in the Motor City.
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Clark, Wyndham
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Morikawa, Collin
Woodland, Gary
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Matsuyama, Hideki
Winner of FedExCup (five-year exemption)
Cantlay, Patrick
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kitayama, Kurt
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Finau, Tony
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hodges, Lee
Homa, Max
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Lee, Min Woo
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Power, Seamus
Riley, Davis
Svensson, Adam
Thompson, Davis
van Rooyen, Erik
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Simpson, Webb
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
Brehm, Ryan
Johnson, Zach
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Clemons, Dominic
La Sasso, Michael
McCulloch, Ashton
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Cook, Ben
Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
Schenk, Adam
An, Byeong Hun
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
Young, Cameron
Hadwin, Adam
Noren, Alex
Cole, Eric
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Hossler, Beau
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Højgaard, Nicolai
Kuchar, Matt
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Wise, Aaron
Mullinax, Trey
Willett, Danny
Gordon, Will
Martin, Ben
Leading points winner from DP World Tour
Højgaard, Rasmus
PGA TOUR University Accelerated from current season
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Champ, Cameron
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)
Gerard, Ryan
Potgieter, Aldrich
Walker, Danny
Salinda, Isaiah
Tosti, Alejandro
McGreevy, Max
Ventura, Kris
Svensson, Jesper
Fisk, Steven
Roy, Kevin
Griffin, Lanto
Castillo, Ricky
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Suber, Jackson
Cummins, Quade
Paul, Jeremy
Chandler, Will
Peterson, Paul
Mouw, William
Capan III, Frankie
Higgs, Harry
Pak, John
Goodwin, Noah
Rozner, Antoine
Xiong, Norman
Baddeley, Aaron
Riedel, Matthew
Kanaya, Takumi
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Knowles, Philip
Andersen, Mason
Hoshino, Rikuya
Dickson, Taylor
Velo, Kevin
Onishi, Kaito
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Del Solar, Cristobal
Cone, Trevor
Lawrence, Thriston
Widing, Tim
Covello, Vince
Buckley, Hayden