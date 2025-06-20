PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Inside the Field: Rocket Classic

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

Collin Morikawa chips it close for birdie at Travelers

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR heads to Detroit for the seventh playing of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Cam Davis became a two-time winner of this event last year with his dominant performance in the Motor City.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the full field list and any updates below.

    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Clark, Wyndham
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Morikawa, Collin
    Woodland, Gary

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

    Matsuyama, Hideki

    Winner of FedExCup (five-year exemption)

    Cantlay, Patrick

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

    Kitayama, Kurt

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    Bhatia, Akshay
    Bradley, Keegan
    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Dunlap, Nick
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    Finau, Tony
    Fowler, Rickie
    Garnett, Brice
    Gotterup, Chris
    Griffin, Ben
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Hodges, Lee
    Homa, Max
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kim, Tom
    Kirk, Chris
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    Lee, Min Woo
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    Molinari, Francesco
    Moore, Taylor
    Power, Seamus
    Riley, Davis
    Svensson, Adam
    Thompson, Davis
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Vilips, Karl
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin
    Simpson, Webb

    Career money exemption

    Kisner, Kevin
    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)

    Brehm, Ryan
    Johnson, Zach

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

    Clemons, Dominic
    La Sasso, Michael
    McCulloch, Ashton

    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    Cook, Ben

    Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

    Schenk, Adam
    An, Byeong Hun
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

    Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

    Young, Cameron
    Hadwin, Adam
    Noren, Alex
    Cole, Eric
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

    Hossler, Beau
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Hoffman, Charley
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Kim, Michael
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Kuchar, Matt
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension

    Wise, Aaron
    Mullinax, Trey
    Willett, Danny
    Gordon, Will
    Martin, Ben

    Leading points winner from DP World Tour

    Højgaard, Rasmus

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated from current season

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon

    Top 10 and ties from previous event

    Champ, Cameron

    DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)

    Gerard, Ryan
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Walker, Danny
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Tosti, Alejandro
    McGreevy, Max
    Ventura, Kris
    Svensson, Jesper
    Fisk, Steven
    Roy, Kevin
    Griffin, Lanto
    Castillo, Ricky
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Suber, Jackson
    Cummins, Quade
    Paul, Jeremy
    Chandler, Will
    Peterson, Paul
    Mouw, William
    Capan III, Frankie
    Higgs, Harry
    Pak, John
    Goodwin, Noah
    Rozner, Antoine
    Xiong, Norman
    Baddeley, Aaron
    Riedel, Matthew
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Knowles, Philip
    Andersen, Mason
    Hoshino, Rikuya
    Dickson, Taylor
    Velo, Kevin
    Onishi, Kaito
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Cone, Trevor
    Lawrence, Thriston
    Widing, Tim
    Covello, Vince
    Buckley, Hayden

