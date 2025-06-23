PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Taylor Dickson betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Taylor Dickson will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Dickson at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Dickson's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Dickson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-79+12--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3768-71-69-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2966-69-69-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-72-79-79+123.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3965-70-70-68-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-67-2--

    Dickson's recent performances

    • Dickson has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Dickson has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.316-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.392-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0920.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.187-0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.803-0.295

    Dickson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson is sporting a -0.392 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 60.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dickson has delivered a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 18.47% of the time.
    • Dickson has accumulated 130 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

