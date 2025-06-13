PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Inside the Field: Travelers Championship

2 Min Read

Inside the Field

Scottie Scheffler prevails in first playoff hole to win Travelers

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR heads to Cromwell, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship, contested at TPC River Highlands. Scottie Scheffler will aim to defend his title at the season's final Signature Event after prevailing in a playoff against Tom Kim in 2024.

    The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. This is the eighth Signature Event in 2025, limited-field events featuring top players with increased prize money ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here.

    See who will be teeing it up:

    Top 50 in 2024 FedExCup
    Scheffler, Scottie
    Morikawa, Collin
    Schauffele, Xander
    Henley, Russell
    Scott, Adam
    Im, Sungjae
    Clark, Wyndham
    McIlroy, Rory
    Matsuyama, Hideki
    Lowry, Shane
    Burns, Sam
    Hovland, Viktor
    Thomas, Justin
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Åberg, Ludvig
    Cantlay, Patrick
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Bradley, Keegan
    An, Byeong Hun
    Finau, Tony
    Rai, Aaron
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Straka, Sepp
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom
    Harman, Brian
    Kim, Si Woo
    Day, Jason
    Thompson, Davis
    McCarthy, Denny
    Davis, Cam
    Noren, Alex
    Conners, Corey
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Poston, J.T.
    Detry, Thomas
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Young, Cameron
    Eckroat, Austin
    Homa, Max
    Hadwin, Adam
    Greyserman, Max
    Dunlap, Nick
    Cole, Eric

    Aon Next 10 (finalized after U.S. Open)
    TBD

    Aon Swing 5 (finalized after U.S. Open)
    TBD

    Current year tournament winners, not including Additional Events
    Campbell, Brian
    Highsmith, Joe
    Lee, Min Woo

    Sponsor exemptions
    Clanton, Luke
    Fowler, Rickie
    Woodland, Gary

    2025 FedExCup points list
    Glover, Lucas
    Gerard, Ryan
    Stevens, Sam
    Spieth, Jordan

    Sponsored by CDW