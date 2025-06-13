Inside the Field: Travelers Championship
Scottie Scheffler prevails in first playoff hole to win Travelers
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR heads to Cromwell, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship, contested at TPC River Highlands. Scottie Scheffler will aim to defend his title at the season's final Signature Event after prevailing in a playoff against Tom Kim in 2024.
The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. This is the eighth Signature Event in 2025, limited-field events featuring top players with increased prize money ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here.
See who will be teeing it up:
Top 50 in 2024 FedExCup
Scheffler, Scottie
Morikawa, Collin
Schauffele, Xander
Henley, Russell
Scott, Adam
Im, Sungjae
Clark, Wyndham
McIlroy, Rory
Matsuyama, Hideki
Lowry, Shane
Burns, Sam
Hovland, Viktor
Thomas, Justin
Pendrith, Taylor
Åberg, Ludvig
Cantlay, Patrick
MacIntyre, Robert
Pavon, Matthieu
Fleetwood, Tommy
Bradley, Keegan
An, Byeong Hun
Finau, Tony
Rai, Aaron
Bhatia, Akshay
Straka, Sepp
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Harman, Brian
Kim, Si Woo
Day, Jason
Thompson, Davis
McCarthy, Denny
Davis, Cam
Noren, Alex
Conners, Corey
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Poston, J.T.
Detry, Thomas
Jaeger, Stephan
Young, Cameron
Eckroat, Austin
Homa, Max
Hadwin, Adam
Greyserman, Max
Dunlap, Nick
Cole, Eric
Aon Next 10 (finalized after U.S. Open)
TBD
Aon Swing 5 (finalized after U.S. Open)
TBD
Current year tournament winners, not including Additional Events
Campbell, Brian
Highsmith, Joe
Lee, Min Woo
Sponsor exemptions
Clanton, Luke
Fowler, Rickie
Woodland, Gary
2025 FedExCup points list
Glover, Lucas
Gerard, Ryan
Stevens, Sam
Spieth, Jordan