1H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jason Day returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, scheduled for June 19-22. Day will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to find consistent form.

    Latest odds for Day at the Travelers Championship.

    Day's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4471-70-64-69-6
    2023T4571-64-66-70-9
    2022MC74-71+5
    2021T1069-62-70-70-9
    2020T4667-69-69-68-7

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Day's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-72-73+842.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-70-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT870-70-71-72-5188.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-69-66-929.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-64-69-74-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT5076-72-74-72+612.750
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1370-69-68-69-1295.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3274-69-70-76+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT364-66-67-69-22162.500

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for third with a score of 22-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0660.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.071-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2910.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0440.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3840.316

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.071 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day is delivering a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    • Day has accumulated 758 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

