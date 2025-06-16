Jason Day betting profile: Travelers Championship
Jason Day returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, scheduled for June 19-22. Day will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to find consistent form.
Day's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|2023
|T45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|2022
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2021
|T10
|69-62-70-70
|-9
|2020
|T46
|67-69-69-68
|-7
At the Travelers Championship
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|188.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-69-66
|-9
|29.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-64-69-74
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|76-72-74-72
|+6
|12.750
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|74-69-70-76
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-22
|162.500
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for third with a score of 22-under.
- Day has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.066
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.071
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.291
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.044
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.384
|0.316
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.071 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day is delivering a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Day has accumulated 758 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
