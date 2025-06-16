Jason Day betting profile: Travelers Championship

Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.071 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Day is delivering a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.