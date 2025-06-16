PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States hits his second shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. His most recent appearance at this event resulted in a tied for 44th finish in 2024.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Travelers Championship.

    Glover's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4470-67-71-66-6
    2023MC70-71+1
    2022T7070-68-75-72+5
    2020T2066-68-71-63-12

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 20th at 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-77+11--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2268-72-64-72-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-70-69-75+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6672-70-70-72+46.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6168-70-72-72-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-74+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-71-69-68-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT366-70-71-71-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3677-70-71-73+322.500

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.118-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3830.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1860.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.197-0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.491-0.280

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.383 this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 63.42%, placing him 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover has a 0.186 mark, ranking 44th on TOUR.
    • Glover's average Driving Distance is 290.2 yards, which ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 902 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 34th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Glover has a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, ranking 37th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate is 17.09%, placing him 125th, while his Par Breakers percentage of 21.59% ranks 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

