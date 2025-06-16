Lucas Glover betting profile: Travelers Championship
Lucas Glover of the United States hits his second shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. His most recent appearance at this event resulted in a tied for 44th finish in 2024.
Glover's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2022
|T70
|70-68-75-72
|+5
|2020
|T20
|66-68-71-63
|-12
At the Travelers Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 20th at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|68-72-64-72
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-70-69-75
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|72-70-70-72
|+4
|6.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|68-70-72-72
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-71-69-68
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|77-70-71-73
|+3
|22.500
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.118
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.383
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.186
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.197
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.491
|-0.280
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.383 this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 63.42%, placing him 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover has a 0.186 mark, ranking 44th on TOUR.
- Glover's average Driving Distance is 290.2 yards, which ranks 161st on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 902 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 34th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Glover has a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, ranking 37th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate is 17.09%, placing him 125th, while his Par Breakers percentage of 21.59% ranks 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
