Andrew Novak betting profile: Travelers Championship
Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt on the first hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. His previous outing at this event in 2023 resulted in a missed cut.
Novak's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|2022
|T46
|72-64-70-70
|-4
At the Travelers Championship
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Novak's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 46th at 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|76-71-73-72
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|70-77-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|66-71-72-64
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-65-66-68
|-17
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-70-69-76
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|69-72-68-75
|E
|12.100
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.184 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.136
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.091
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.235
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.167
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.629
|0.184
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.091 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 60.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 20.62% of the time.
- Novak has accumulated 1,531 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking ninth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
