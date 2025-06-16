PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt on the first hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt on the first hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. His previous outing at this event in 2023 resulted in a missed cut.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Travelers Championship.

    Novak's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC67-72-1
    2022T4672-64-70-70-4

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Novak's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 46th at 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4276-71-73-72+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5170-77-75-77+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1167-69-67-71-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1766-71-72-64-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP268-65-66-68-17400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-70-69-76-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4269-72-68-75E12.100

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.184 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.136-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.0910.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.235-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1670.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6290.184

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.091 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 60.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 20.62% of the time.
    • Novak has accumulated 1,531 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking ninth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW