4H AGO

Inside the Field: 125th U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Scottie Scheffler reaches 15 career wins

Scottie Scheffler reaches 15 career wins

    Written by Staff

    The year's third major championship is almost here, and the best in the world are punching their tickets to Oakmont Country Club for the 125th edition of the U.S. Open.

    The USGA uses a variety of different qualification methods to fill out the field for the U.S. Open, including open qualifying on the Longest Day in Golf.

    Check below for a list of all players who have qualified for the 125th U.S. Open thus far.

    Full field for the U.S. Open

    U.S. Open champions (10 years)

    • Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

    Top 10 and ties from the 2024 U.S. Open

    • Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Matthieu Pavon, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Corey Conners, Davis Thompson

    2024 U.S. Senior Open champion

    • Richard Bland

    2024 U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

    • Jose Luis Ballester (a), Noah Kent (a)

    2024 U.S. Junior Amateur champion

    • Trevor Gutschewski (a)

    2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

    • Evan Beck

    Masters champions (five years)

    • Scottie Scheffler

    PGA champions (five years)

    • Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson

    The Open champions (five years)

    • Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

    2024 TOUR Championship field

    Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Taylor Pendrith, Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley, Byeong Hun An, Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge

    Points leader from the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour (regular season and postseason combined)

    • Matt McCarty

    The top 60 players from Official World Golf Ranking (as of May 19, 2025)

    • Maverick McNealy, Harris English, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Daniel Berger, J.J. Spaun, Min Woo Lee, Thomas Detry, Jason Day, J.T. Poston, Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy, Nick Taylor, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Kim, Max Greyserman, Mackenzie Hughes, Jhonattan Vegas, Nico Echavarria, Ben Griffin, Davis Riley, Michael Kim, Patrick Reed, Nick Dunlap, Si Woo Kim, Joe Highsmith

    Top five in the FedExCup if not already exempt (as of May 19, 2025)

    • Jacob Bridgeman, Ryan Gerard, Sam Stevens, Brian Campbell, Cam Davis

    Top two players from 2024 Race to Dubai if not otherwise exempt (as of May 19, 2025)

    • Rasmus Højgaard, Thriston Lawrence

    Top player in the 2025 Race to Dubai if not otherwise exempt (as of May 19, 2025)

    • Laurie Canter

    The top player not already exempt from the leading three players in the LIV Golf standings (as of May 19, 2025)

    • Joaquin Niemann

    2025 NCAA champion

    • Michael La Sasso (a)

    2025 Latin American Amateur champion

    • Justin Hastings (a)

    The top 60 players from the June 9 Official Golf World Ranking

    • TBD on June 9

    Sectional qualifying (Japan)

    • Yuta Sugiura, Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma

    Sectional qualifying (England)

    • Jordan Smith, Joakim Lagergren, Guido Migliozzi, Frederic LaCroix, Sam Bairstow, Edoardo Molinari, James Kruyswijk, Andrea Pavan

    Sectional qualifying

    • Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, James Hahn, Adam Schenk, Lance Simpson (a), Cameron Tankersley (a), Carlos Ortiz, Johnny Keefer, Erik van Rooyen, Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Justin Lower, Cameron Young, Zac Blair, Chris Gotterup, Roberto Diaz, Ben James (a), Kevin Velo, Niklas Norgaard, Matt Wallace, Thorbjorn Olesen, Mark Hubbard, Victor Perez, Emiliano Grillo, Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Bryan Lee, Marc Leishman, Zach Bauchou, Alistair Docherty, Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Emilio Gonzalez, Trent Phillips, Tyler Weaver (a), Jackson Koivun (a), Will Chandler, Preston Summerhays (a), Justin Hicks

    Local and sectional qualifying

    • Harrison Ott, Grant Haefner, George Duangmanee, Max Moldovan, James Nicholas, George Kneiser, Mason Howell (a), Jackson Buchanan, Matt Vogt (a), Brady Calkins, Riley Lewis, Zachery Pollo (a), Joey Herrera, Philip Barbaree Jr., Frankie Harris (a), Austen Truslow

