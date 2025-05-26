PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, scheduled for May 29-June 1. The Japanese star will look to improve upon his tie for eighth place finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T873-70-74-70-1
    2023T1672-65-75-76E
    2022DQ----
    2021T6273-68-79-76+8
    2020MC75-79+10

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of one-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at eight-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-69-67-73-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-72-63-73-758.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-68-79-66-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-72-74-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1374-72-68-70-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2570-70-65-70-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4870-69-71-71-713.050

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of four-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.004-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4390.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4640.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.166-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0730.086

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama is sporting a 0.439 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama is delivering a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.83% of the time.
    • Matsuyama has accumulated 1,073 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

