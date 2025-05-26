Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of four-under.

Matsuyama has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.