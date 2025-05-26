Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, scheduled for May 29-June 1. The Japanese star will look to improve upon his tie for eighth place finish in last year's event.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|2023
|T16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|2022
|DQ
|--
|--
|2021
|T62
|73-68-79-76
|+8
|2020
|MC
|75-79
|+10
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of one-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at eight-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-72-63-73
|-7
|58.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-68-79-66
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-72-74-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|74-72-68-70
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|13.050
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of four-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.004
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.439
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.464
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.166
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.073
|0.086
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama is sporting a 0.439 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama is delivering a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.83% of the time.
- Matsuyama has accumulated 1,073 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.