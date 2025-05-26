PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Lucas Glover will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Glover looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Glover's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-74+8
    2023MC74-77+7
    2022T6075-70-77-73+7
    2021T3772-70-72-76+2
    2020T3869-72-74-78+5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2268-72-64-72-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-70-69-75+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6672-70-70-72+46.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6168-70-72-72-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-74+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-71-69-68-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT366-70-71-71-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3677-70-71-73+322.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3174-74-72-67-129.500

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Glover has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0950.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4690.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.2230.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.104-0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6830.054

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover is sporting a 0.469 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
    • Glover has accumulated 902 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

