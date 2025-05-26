Lucas Glover betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Lucas Glover will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Glover looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Glover's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|2023
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2022
|T60
|75-70-77-73
|+7
|2021
|T37
|72-70-72-76
|+2
|2020
|T38
|69-72-74-78
|+5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|68-72-64-72
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-70-69-75
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|72-70-70-72
|+4
|6.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|68-70-72-72
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-71-69-68
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|77-70-71-73
|+3
|22.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T31
|74-74-72-67
|-1
|29.500
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.095
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.469
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.223
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.104
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.683
|0.054
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover is sporting a 0.469 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
- Glover has accumulated 902 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
