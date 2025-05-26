PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29 - June 1. He'll aim to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Berger's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T570-72-67-73-6
    2020MC73-75+4

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2022, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-74-68E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1168-69-68-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-67-68-65-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-73-73-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3070-68-77-73E26.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-73-69-72-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1578-69-68-70-380.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2563-68-70-72-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational1275-71-70-67-5120.000

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 1.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.4790.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5390.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2390.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.005-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.2511.114

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.479 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.539 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
    • Berger has accumulated 1,093 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

