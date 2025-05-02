Inside the Field: Truist Championship
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR will set up shop in Philadelphia for the first time since 2018 at the Truist Championship, the season's fifth Signature Event. The event is headlined by a new title sponsor and new grounds, The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, which will host the PGA TOUR for the first time.
The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. There are eight Signature Events in 2025, limited-field events featuring top players with increased prize money ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner).
Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here.
See who will be teeing it up:
Top 50 on 2024 FedExCup
Morikawa, Collin
Theegala, Sahith
Schauffele, Xander
Henley, Russell
Scott, Adam
Im, Sungjae
Clark, Wyndham
McIlroy, Rory
Matsuyama, Hideki
Lowry, Shane
Burns, Sam
Hovland, Viktor
Thomas, Justin
Pendrith, Taylor
Åberg, Ludvig
Cantlay, Patrick
MacIntyre, Robert
Pavon, Matthieu
Fleetwood, Tommy
Bradley, Keegan
An, Byeong Hun
Finau, Tony
Rai, Aaron
Bhatia, Akshay
Kirk, Chris
Straka, Sepp
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Harman, Brian
Kim, Si Woo
Day, Jason
Thompson, Davis
McCarthy, Denny
Davis, Cam
Noren, Alex
Zalatoris, Will
Conners, Corey
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Poston, J.T.
Detry, Thomas
Jaeger, Stephan
Young, Cameron
Eckroat, Austin
Homa, Max
Hadwin, Adam
Greyserman, Max
Dunlap, Nick
Cole, Eric
Current-year tournament winners, not including Additional Events (three)
Campbell, Brian
English, Harris
Highsmith, Joe
Sponsor exemptions
Fowler, Rickie
Spieth, Jordan
Woodland, Gary
Aon Next 10 (projected through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)
Aon Swing 5 (projected through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)
