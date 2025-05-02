PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Truist Championship

Rory McIlroy charges to victory at Truist

    The PGA TOUR will set up shop in Philadelphia for the first time since 2018 at the Truist Championship, the season's fifth Signature Event. The event is headlined by a new title sponsor and new grounds, The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, which will host the PGA TOUR for the first time.

    The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. There are eight Signature Events in 2025, limited-field events featuring top players with increased prize money ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner).

    Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here.

    See who will be teeing it up:

    Top 50 on 2024 FedExCup
    Morikawa, Collin
    Theegala, Sahith
    Schauffele, Xander
    Henley, Russell
    Scott, Adam
    Im, Sungjae
    Clark, Wyndham
    McIlroy, Rory
    Matsuyama, Hideki
    Lowry, Shane
    Burns, Sam
    Hovland, Viktor
    Thomas, Justin
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Åberg, Ludvig
    Cantlay, Patrick
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Bradley, Keegan
    An, Byeong Hun
    Finau, Tony
    Rai, Aaron
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Kirk, Chris
    Straka, Sepp
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom
    Harman, Brian
    Kim, Si Woo
    Day, Jason
    Thompson, Davis
    McCarthy, Denny
    Davis, Cam
    Noren, Alex
    Zalatoris, Will
    Conners, Corey
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Poston, J.T.
    Detry, Thomas
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Young, Cameron
    Eckroat, Austin
    Homa, Max
    Hadwin, Adam
    Greyserman, Max
    Dunlap, Nick
    Cole, Eric

    Current-year tournament winners, not including Additional Events (three)
    Campbell, Brian
    English, Harris
    Highsmith, Joe

    Sponsor exemptions
    Fowler, Rickie
    Spieth, Jordan
    Woodland, Gary

    Aon Next 10 (projected through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)
    TBD through end of tournament

    Aon Swing 5 (projected through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)
    TBD through end of tournament

    R2
    In Progress

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    16*

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    USA
    P. Kizzire
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    15

    T3

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    15

    T3

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    9

    T7

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    17*

    T7

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    17*

    T7

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    11

    T7

    DEN
    N. Norgaard
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    11*

    T7

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -8
    11:26PM UTC

    T12

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    17*

    T12

    USA
    J. Bramlett
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    17

    T12

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    16

    T12

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    14*
