Inside the Field: See how players qualified for 107th PGA Championship
3 Min Read
Xander Schauffele overcomes to grab first major at PGA Championship
Written by Associated Press
The field is set for the 107th PGA Championship, May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two spots are open if winners of the Truist Championship and the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic are not already in the field. See below for the current field (players listed only in first category for which they qualify):
PGA champions (lifetime)
Xander Schauffele
Brooks Koepka
Justin Thomas
Phil Mickelson
Collin Morikawa
Jimmy Walker
Jason Day
Rory McIlroy
Jason Dufner
Keegan Bradley
Martin Kaymer
Y.E. Yang
Padraig Harrington
Shaun Micheel
Masters champions (last five years)
Scottie Scheffler
Jon Rahm
Hideki Matsuyama
U.S. Open champions (last five years)
Bryson DeChambeau
Wyndham Clark
Matt Fitzpatrick
The Open champions (last five years)
Brian Harman
Cameron Smith
Shane Lowry
Top three from International Federation Ranking
John Catlin
Daniel van Tonder
Takumi Kanaya
Senior PGA champion
Richard Bland
Top 15 and ties from 2024 PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland
Thomas Detry
Justin Rose
Billy Horschel
Robert MacIntyre
Lee Hodges
Taylor Moore
Alex Noren
Sahith Theegala
Dean Burmester
Top 20 from PGA Professional Championship
Tyler Collet
Jesse Droemer
Brian Bergstol
Michael Block
Dylan Newman
Brandon Bingaman
Ryan Lenahan
Andre Chi
John Somers
Justin Hicks
Rupe Taylor
Tom Johnson
Nic Ishee
Eric Steger
Bob Sowards
Bobby Gates
Greg Koch
Timothy Wiseman
Larkin Gross
Michael Kartrude
PGA TOUR winners from 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge through 2025 Truist Championship and ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Davis Riley
Cam Davis
Davis Thompson
Harry Hall
Nick Dunlap
Jhonattan Vegas
Aaron Rai
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Yu
Matt McCarty
J.T. Poston
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Rafael Campos
Maverick McNealy
Nick Taylor
Sepp Straka
Harris English
Ludvig Åberg
Brian Campbell
Joe Highsmith
Russell Henley
Karl Vilips
Min Woo Lee
Garrick Higgo
Top 70 in PGA Championship points through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Sungjae Im
Andrew Novak
Corey Conners
J.J. Spaun
Patrick Cantlay
Sam Burns
Tom Hoge
Ben Griffin,
Tony Finau
Max Greyserman
Akshay Bhatia
Tommy Fleetwood
Daniel Berger
Lucas Glover
Adam Scott
Tom Kim
Michael Kim
Taylor Pendrith
Si Woo Kim
Denny McCarthy
Eric Cole
Sam Stevens
Patrick Rodgers
Mackenzie Hughes
Stephan Jaeger
Jacob Bridgeman
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Adam Hadwin
Seamus Power
Byeong Hun An
Bud Cauley
Ryder Cup players from 2023 if still in top 100 in the world ranking
Max Homa
Tyrrell Hatton
Nicolai Højgaard
Top three from Asian Swing on DP World Tour
Keita Nakajima
Eugenio Chacarra
Marco Penge
Special invitations
Laurie Canter
Luke Donald
Rickie Fowler
Sergio Garcia
Ryan Gerard
Ryo Hisatsune
Rasmus Højgaard
Beau Hossler
Dustin Johnson
John Keefer
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Thriston Lawrence
Justin Lower
Max McGreevy
Tom McKibbin
Keith Mitchell
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Joaquin Niemann
Niklas Norgaard
Shaun Norris
Thorbjorn Olesen
John Parry
Matthieu Pavon
David Puig
Patrick Reed
Elvis Smylie
Sami Valimaki
Eric van Rooyen
Matt Wallace
Gary Woodland
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris