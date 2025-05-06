PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Inside the Field: See how players qualified for 107th PGA Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Xander Schauffele overcomes to grab first major at PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele overcomes to grab first major at PGA Championship

    Written by Associated Press

    The field is set for the 107th PGA Championship, May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two spots are open if winners of the Truist Championship and the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic are not already in the field. See below for the current field (players listed only in first category for which they qualify):

    PGA champions (lifetime)

    Xander Schauffele
    Brooks Koepka
    Justin Thomas
    Phil Mickelson
    Collin Morikawa
    Jimmy Walker
    Jason Day
    Rory McIlroy
    Jason Dufner
    Keegan Bradley
    Martin Kaymer
    Y.E. Yang
    Padraig Harrington
    Shaun Micheel

    Masters champions (last five years)

    Scottie Scheffler
    Jon Rahm
    Hideki Matsuyama

    U.S. Open champions (last five years)

    Bryson DeChambeau
    Wyndham Clark
    Matt Fitzpatrick

    The Open champions (last five years)

    Brian Harman
    Cameron Smith
    Shane Lowry

    Top three from International Federation Ranking

    John Catlin
    Daniel van Tonder
    Takumi Kanaya

    Senior PGA champion

    Richard Bland

    Top 15 and ties from 2024 PGA Championship

    Viktor Hovland
    Thomas Detry
    Justin Rose
    Billy Horschel
    Robert MacIntyre
    Lee Hodges
    Taylor Moore
    Alex Noren
    Sahith Theegala
    Dean Burmester

    Top 20 from PGA Professional Championship

    Tyler Collet
    Jesse Droemer
    Brian Bergstol
    Michael Block
    Dylan Newman
    Brandon Bingaman
    Ryan Lenahan
    Andre Chi
    John Somers
    Justin Hicks
    Rupe Taylor
    Tom Johnson
    Nic Ishee
    Eric Steger
    Bob Sowards
    Bobby Gates
    Greg Koch
    Timothy Wiseman
    Larkin Gross
    Michael Kartrude

    PGA TOUR winners from 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge through 2025 Truist Championship and ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Davis Riley
    Cam Davis
    Davis Thompson
    Harry Hall
    Nick Dunlap
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Aaron Rai
    Patton Kizzire
    Kevin Yu
    Matt McCarty
    J.T. Poston
    Nico Echavarria
    Austin Eckroat
    Rafael Campos
    Maverick McNealy
    Nick Taylor
    Sepp Straka
    Harris English
    Ludvig Åberg
    Brian Campbell
    Joe Highsmith
    Russell Henley
    Karl Vilips
    Min Woo Lee
    Garrick Higgo

    Top 70 in PGA Championship points through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Sungjae Im
    Andrew Novak
    Corey Conners
    J.J. Spaun
    Patrick Cantlay
    Sam Burns
    Tom Hoge
    Ben Griffin,
    Tony Finau
    Max Greyserman
    Akshay Bhatia
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Daniel Berger
    Lucas Glover
    Adam Scott
    Tom Kim
    Michael Kim
    Taylor Pendrith
    Si Woo Kim
    Denny McCarthy
    Eric Cole
    Sam Stevens
    Patrick Rodgers
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Stephan Jaeger
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Adam Hadwin
    Seamus Power
    Byeong Hun An
    Bud Cauley

    Ryder Cup players from 2023 if still in top 100 in the world ranking

    Max Homa
    Tyrrell Hatton
    Nicolai Højgaard

    Top three from Asian Swing on DP World Tour

    Keita Nakajima
    Eugenio Chacarra
    Marco Penge

    Special invitations

    Laurie Canter
    Luke Donald
    Rickie Fowler
    Sergio Garcia
    Ryan Gerard
    Ryo Hisatsune
    Rasmus Højgaard
    Beau Hossler
    Dustin Johnson
    John Keefer
    Chris Kirk
    Kurt Kitayama
    Jake Knapp
    Thriston Lawrence
    Justin Lower
    Max McGreevy
    Tom McKibbin
    Keith Mitchell
    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
    Joaquin Niemann
    Niklas Norgaard
    Shaun Norris
    Thorbjorn Olesen
    John Parry
    Matthieu Pavon
    David Puig
    Patrick Reed
    Elvis Smylie
    Sami Valimaki
    Eric van Rooyen
    Matt Wallace
    Gary Woodland
    Cameron Young
    Will Zalatoris

