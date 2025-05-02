Inside the Field: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
3 Min Read
An inaugural winner is crowned in Myrtle Beach
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR returns to the Dunes Golf and Beach Club for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This is the second edition of the tournament after making its inaugural appearance in 2024. This Additional Event will be contested alongside the season's fifth Signature Event, the Truist Championship.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See who will be teeing it up:
Tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Campos, Rafael
Echavarria, Nico
Garnett, Brice
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Hodges, Lee
Hughes, Mackenzie
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Power, Seamus
Riley, Davis
Svensson, Adam
Villegas, Camilo
Yu, Kevin
Simpson, Webb
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsors exemption - PGA TOUR Member not otherwise exempt
Byrd, Jonathan
Haas, Bill
Sponsors exemption - unrestricted
Board, Dillon
Brown, Blades
Byrd, Jackson
Docherty, Alistair
Feuerstein, Michael
Harmeling, Evan
Humphrey, Theo
Phillips, Trent
Shore, Davis
Winner, The Q
PGA Section champion\Player of the Year
Cole, Preston
Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Schenk, Adam
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
Rodgers, Patrick
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List through the FedExCup Fall
Hossler, Beau
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Højgaard, Nicolai
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Fox, Ryan
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major Medical Extension
Wise, Aaron
Leading points winner from DP World Tour
Højgaard, Rasmus
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category - reordered
Gerard, Ryan
Potgieter, Aldrich
Walker, Danny
Salinda, Isaiah
Tosti, Alejandro
McGreevy, Max
Ventura, Kris
Svensson, Jesper
Fisk, Steven
Roy, Kevin
Griffin, Lanto
Castillo, Ricky
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Suber, Jackson
Cummins, Quade
Paul, Jeremy
Chandler, Will
Peterson, Paul
Mouw, William
Capan III, Frankie
Higgs, Harry
Manassero, Matteo
Pak, John
Goodwin, Noah
Norgaard, Niklas
Rozner, Antoine
Xiong, Norman
Baddeley, Aaron
Riedel, Matthew
Kanaya, Takumi
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Knowles, Philip
Andersen, Mason
Hoshino, Rikuya
Dickson, Taylor
Velo, Kevin
Onishi, Kaito
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Del Solar, Cristobal
Cone, Trevor
Lawrence, Thriston
Widing, Tim
Buckley, Hayden
Thornberry, Braden
Waring, Paul
Endycott, Harrison
Albertson, Anders
Minor Medical Extension
Gutschewski, Scott
Reorder Category - Category 37 through 44
Springer, Hayden
Bramlett, Joseph
Wu, Dylan
Crowe, Trace
Montgomery, Taylor
Blair, Zac
NeSmith, Matt