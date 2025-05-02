PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Inside the Field: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

An inaugural winner is crowned in Myrtle Beach

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR returns to the Dunes Golf and Beach Club for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This is the second edition of the tournament after making its inaugural appearance in 2024. This Additional Event will be contested alongside the season's fifth Signature Event, the Truist Championship.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See who will be teeing it up:

    Tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    Campos, Rafael
    Echavarria, Nico
    Garnett, Brice
    Glover, Lucas
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    Hodges, Lee
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Kim, Tom
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    Molinari, Francesco
    Moore, Taylor
    Power, Seamus
    Riley, Davis
    Svensson, Adam
    Villegas, Camilo
    Yu, Kevin
    Simpson, Webb

    Career money exemption

    Kisner, Kevin
    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsors exemption - PGA TOUR Member not otherwise exempt

    Byrd, Jonathan
    Haas, Bill

    Sponsors exemption - unrestricted

    Board, Dillon
    Brown, Blades
    Byrd, Jackson
    Docherty, Alistair
    Feuerstein, Michael
    Harmeling, Evan
    Humphrey, Theo
    Phillips, Trent
    Shore, Davis
    Winner, The Q

    PGA Section champion\Player of the Year

    Cole, Preston

    Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List

    Schenk, Adam

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs

    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List through the FedExCup Fall

    Hossler, Beau
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Fox, Ryan
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major Medical Extension

    Wise, Aaron

    Leading points winner from DP World Tour

    Højgaard, Rasmus

    DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category - reordered

    Gerard, Ryan
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Walker, Danny
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Tosti, Alejandro
    McGreevy, Max
    Ventura, Kris
    Svensson, Jesper
    Fisk, Steven
    Roy, Kevin
    Griffin, Lanto
    Castillo, Ricky
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Suber, Jackson
    Cummins, Quade
    Paul, Jeremy
    Chandler, Will
    Peterson, Paul
    Mouw, William
    Capan III, Frankie
    Higgs, Harry
    Manassero, Matteo
    Pak, John
    Goodwin, Noah
    Norgaard, Niklas
    Rozner, Antoine
    Xiong, Norman
    Baddeley, Aaron
    Riedel, Matthew
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Knowles, Philip
    Andersen, Mason
    Hoshino, Rikuya
    Dickson, Taylor
    Velo, Kevin
    Onishi, Kaito
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Cone, Trevor
    Lawrence, Thriston
    Widing, Tim
    Buckley, Hayden
    Thornberry, Braden
    Waring, Paul
    Endycott, Harrison
    Albertson, Anders

    Minor Medical Extension

    Gutschewski, Scott

    Reorder Category - Category 37 through 44

    Springer, Hayden
    Bramlett, Joseph
    Wu, Dylan
    Crowe, Trace
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Blair, Zac
    NeSmith, Matt

    R2
    In Progress

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    17*

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    USA
    P. Kizzire
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    15

    T3

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    15

    T3

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    9

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    17*

    T8

    DEN
    N. Norgaard
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    12*

    T8

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -8
    11:26PM UTC

    T11

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    17*

    T11

    USA
    J. Bramlett
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    17

    T11

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    16

    T11

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    15*

    T11

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    14*
