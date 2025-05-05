Pierceson Coody betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 54th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Coody's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|14.311
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|66-69-69-72
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T12
|68-69-67-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.829
|0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.207
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.006
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.151
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.767
|0.325
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.829 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a -0.207 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 25 percent of the time.
- Coody ranks 60th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.44% and has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.