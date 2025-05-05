PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 54th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Coody at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Coody's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5471-69-68-72-4

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2567-70-66-67-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-71-72-72-614.311
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-69-69-56.125
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4066-69-69-72-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80+6--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC76-75+9--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1268-69-67-69-11--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-73-1--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.8290.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.207-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.006-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1510.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7670.325

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.829 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a -0.207 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 25 percent of the time.
    • Coody ranks 60th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.44% and has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW