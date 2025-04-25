PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Inside the Field: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

Scottie Scheffler rolls in birdie putt at RBC Heritage

Scottie Scheffler rolls in birdie putt at RBC Heritage

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR heads to McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held at TPC Craig Ranch. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives in search of his first TOUR win this season along with defending champion Taylor Pendrith and other notable TOUR winners including Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth and Gary Woodland.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See who will be teeing it up:

    Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Woodland, Gary

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Scheffler, Scottie

    Winner World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
    Burns, Sam

    Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Kitayama, Kurt

    Tournament winner in past two seasons
    Campbell, Brian
    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Dunlap, Nick
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    Garnett, Brice
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Hodges, Lee
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kim, Tom
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    Molinari, Francesco
    Moore, Taylor
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Power, Seamus
    Riley, Davis
    Spieth, Jordan
    Svensson, Adam
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Vilips, Karl
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin
    Simpson, Webb

    Career money exemption
    Kisner, Kevin
    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
    Coody, Pierceson
    Johnson, Zach

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Brown, Blades
    Kent, Noah
    Kim, Kris
    Morrison, Tommy

    Commissioner Exemption
    Choi, Seungbin

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Reynolds, Gabe

    Past champion
    Kang, Sung

    Byron Nelson Collegiate Golf Award winner
    Lamprecht, Christo

    Top 30 in the prior year's FedExCup standings
    Im, Sungjae
    Schenk, Adam
    An, Byeong Hun

    Top 70 in the prior year's FedExCup standings
    Zalatoris, Will
    Cole, Eric
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Griffin, Ben
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 in the prior year's FedExCup Fall standings
    Hossler, Beau
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hoffman, Charley
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Kim, Michael
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Kuchar, Matt
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Fox, Ryan
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension
    Mullinax, Trey
    Gordon, Will
    Martin, Ben

    Leading points winner from DP World Tour
    Højgaard, Rasmus

    Top 10 and ties from previous event
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Paul, Jeremy
    Thorbjornsen, Michael

    DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School category (reshuffled)
    Gerard, Ryan
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Walker, Danny
    Salinda, Isaiah
    McGreevy, Max
    Ventura, Kris
    Svensson, Jesper
    Roy, Kevin
    Griffin, Lanto
    Castillo, Ricky
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Suber, Jackson
    Cummins, Quade
    Chandler, Will
    Peterson, Paul
    Mouw, William
    Capan III, Frankie
    Higgs, Harry
    Manassero, Matteo
    Pak, John
    Goodwin, Noah
    Norgaard, Niklas
    Rozner, Antoine
    Xiong, Norman
    Baddeley, Aaron
    Riedel, Matthew
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Knowles, Philip
    Andersen, Mason
    Hoshino, Rikuya
    Dickson, Taylor
    Velo, Kevin
    Onishi, Kaito
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Cone, Trevor
    Widing, Tim
    Covello, Vince
    Buckley, Hayden
    Thornberry, Braden
    Waring, Paul
    Endycott, Harrison
    Albertson, Anders
    Matthews, Brandon

    Minor Medical Extension
    Gutschewski, Scott

    126-150 on FedExCup Fall points list
    Blair, Zac
    Springer, Hayden
    Kim, S.H.