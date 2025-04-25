Inside the Field: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR heads to McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held at TPC Craig Ranch. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives in search of his first TOUR win this season along with defending champion Taylor Pendrith and other notable TOUR winners including Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth and Gary Woodland.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See who will be teeing it up:
Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Woodland, Gary
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Scheffler, Scottie
Winner World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
Burns, Sam
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kitayama, Kurt
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Garnett, Brice
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Highsmith, Joe
Hodges, Lee
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Pendrith, Taylor
Power, Seamus
Riley, Davis
Spieth, Jordan
Svensson, Adam
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Simpson, Webb
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Coody, Pierceson
Johnson, Zach
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Brown, Blades
Kent, Noah
Kim, Kris
Morrison, Tommy
Commissioner Exemption
Choi, Seungbin
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Reynolds, Gabe
Past champion
Kang, Sung
Byron Nelson Collegiate Golf Award winner
Lamprecht, Christo
Top 30 in the prior year's FedExCup standings
Im, Sungjae
Schenk, Adam
An, Byeong Hun
Top 70 in the prior year's FedExCup standings
Zalatoris, Will
Cole, Eric
Rodgers, Patrick
Griffin, Ben
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 in the prior year's FedExCup Fall standings
Hossler, Beau
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Højgaard, Nicolai
Kuchar, Matt
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Fox, Ryan
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Mullinax, Trey
Gordon, Will
Martin, Ben
Leading points winner from DP World Tour
Højgaard, Rasmus
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Tosti, Alejandro
Paul, Jeremy
Thorbjornsen, Michael
DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School category (reshuffled)
Gerard, Ryan
Potgieter, Aldrich
Walker, Danny
Salinda, Isaiah
McGreevy, Max
Ventura, Kris
Svensson, Jesper
Roy, Kevin
Griffin, Lanto
Castillo, Ricky
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Suber, Jackson
Cummins, Quade
Chandler, Will
Peterson, Paul
Mouw, William
Capan III, Frankie
Higgs, Harry
Manassero, Matteo
Pak, John
Goodwin, Noah
Norgaard, Niklas
Rozner, Antoine
Xiong, Norman
Baddeley, Aaron
Riedel, Matthew
Kanaya, Takumi
Knowles, Philip
Andersen, Mason
Hoshino, Rikuya
Dickson, Taylor
Velo, Kevin
Onishi, Kaito
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Del Solar, Cristobal
Cone, Trevor
Widing, Tim
Covello, Vince
Buckley, Hayden
Thornberry, Braden
Waring, Paul
Endycott, Harrison
Albertson, Anders
Matthews, Brandon
Minor Medical Extension
Gutschewski, Scott
126-150 on FedExCup Fall points list
Blair, Zac
Springer, Hayden
Kim, S.H.