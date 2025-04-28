Beau Hossler betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.563 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.317 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 61.42% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.61, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.