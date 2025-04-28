Beau Hossler betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Beau Hossler returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. He'll look to improve on his T52 finish from last year's tournament.
Hossler's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|2022
|T17
|69-64-67-70
|-18
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 18-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|71-70-73-81
|+7
|4.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-69-76-73
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|70-69-77-73
|+1
|13.875
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|75-63-67-71
|-8
|22.875
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T69
|72-70-78-68
|E
|5.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|70-73-72-72
|-1
|46.000
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.868 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged -0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.563
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.317
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.351
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.401
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.128
|-0.279
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.563 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.317 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 61.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.61, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Hossler has accumulated 174 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
