Beau Hossler betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Beau Hossler returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. He'll look to improve on his T52 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hossler at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hossler's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5267-68-73-66-10
    2022T1769-64-67-70-18
    2021MC72-71-1

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 18-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6071-70-73-81+74.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-69-76-73+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5070-69-77-73+113.875
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-67-70-70-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3275-63-67-71-822.875
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6972-70-78-68E5.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1570-73-72-72-146.000

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.868 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged -0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.563-0.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.317-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3510.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.4010.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.128-0.279

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.563 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.317 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 61.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.61, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Hossler has accumulated 174 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 108th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.