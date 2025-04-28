Harry Hall betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Harry Hall will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll aim to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Hall's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|2023
|T83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hall's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-67-75-76
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-69-74-74
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|69-70-74-73
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|64-72-67-72
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|71-71-70-71
|-5
|8.438
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|66-68-69-70
|-15
|36.625
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of -10.
- Hall has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.123
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.007
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.287
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.538
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.695
|0.501
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.007 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 3rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.60, and he ranks 8th by breaking par 25.53% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.