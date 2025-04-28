PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll aim to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hall at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hall's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-66-5
    2023T8367-70-74-70-3

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-67-75-76-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-69-74-74-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1868-67-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5469-70-74-73+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3464-72-67-72-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5871-71-70-71-58.438
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2166-68-69-70-1536.625

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of -10.
    • Hall has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1230.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.0070.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2870.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5380.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.6950.501

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.007 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 3rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.60, and he ranks 8th by breaking par 25.53% of the time.
    • Hall has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.