Harry Hall betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.007 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 3rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.60, and he ranks 8th by breaking par 25.53% of the time.