Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Mackenzie Hughes returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his T41 finish from last year's tournament.
Hughes' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|2023
|T14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|2022
|MC
|68-73
|-3
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 17-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|312.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|10
|69-66-66-66
|-13
|75.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|75-69-69-70
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-70-72-73
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|52
|74-73-74-75
|+8
|12.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|70-66-71-70
|-7
|16.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-69-76-67
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T58
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|4.900
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.146
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.213
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.335
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.047
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.071
|1.072
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.146 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes is sporting a -0.213 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes is delivering a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 496 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
