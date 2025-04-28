PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his T41 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hughes at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hughes' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4171-64-72-64-13
    2023T1465-64-73-65-17
    2022MC68-73-3

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 17-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT368-66-69-67-14312.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open1069-66-66-66-1375.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3675-69-69-70-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-70-72-73E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5274-73-74-75+812.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3670-66-71-70-716.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-69-76-67-817.625
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5870-68-66-74-104.900

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1460.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.2130.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3350.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0470.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0711.072

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.146 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes is sporting a -0.213 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes is delivering a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
    • Hughes has accumulated 496 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.