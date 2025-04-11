Inside the Field: RBC Heritage
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
The fifth Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season is set for the RBC Heritage, contested at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title from 2024.
The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. There are eight Signature Events in 2025, limited-field events featuring top players with increased prize money ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner).
Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here. See who will be teeing it up at Harbour Town:
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List
Scheffler, Scottie
Morikawa, Collin
Theegala, Sahith
Schauffele, Xander
Henley, Russell
Scott, Adam
Im, Sungjae
Clark, Wyndham
Lowry, Shane
Burns, Sam
Hovland, Viktor
Thomas, Justin
Pendrith, Taylor
Åberg, Ludvig
Cantlay, Patrick
MacIntyre, Robert
Pavon, Matthieu
Fleetwood, Tommy
Bradley, Keegan
An, Byeong Hun
Horschel, Billy
Finau, Tony
Rai, Aaron
Bhatia, Akshay
Kirk, Chris
Straka, Sepp
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Harman, Brian
Kim, Si Woo
Day, Jason
Thompson, Davis
McCarthy, Denny
Davis, Cam
Zalatoris, Will
Conners, Corey
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Poston, J.T.
Detry, Thomas
Jaeger, Stephan
Young, Cameron
Eckroat, Austin
Homa, Max
Hadwin, Adam
Greyserman, Max
Dunlap, Nick
Cole, Eric
Aon Next 10 (through Masters Tournament)
The Aon Next 10 will be finalized after the completion of the Masters Tournament.
Spaun, J.J.
Kim, Michael
McNealy, Maverick
Glover, Lucas
Taylor, Nick
Lee, Min Woo
Highsmith, Joe
English, Harris
Berger, Daniel
Bridgeman, Jacob
Aon Swing 5 (through Valero Texas Open)
Gerard, Ryan
Vilips, Karl
Woodland, Gary
Hisatsune, Ryo
Valimaki, Sami
Current year tournament winners
Campbell, Brian
Top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking
Fowler, Rickie
Hughes, Mackenzie
Spieth, Jordan
Current FedExCup Points List
Novak, Andrew
Rose, Justin
Cauley, Bud
Rodgers, Patrick
Stevens, Sam