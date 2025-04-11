PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Inside the Field: RBC Heritage

2 Min Read

Inside the Field

Scottie Scheffler’s 2024 winning moments

    Written by Staff

    The fifth Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season is set for the RBC Heritage, contested at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title from 2024.

    The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. There are eight Signature Events in 2025, limited-field events featuring top players with increased prize money ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner).

    Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here. See who will be teeing it up at Harbour Town:

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List

    Scheffler, Scottie
    Morikawa, Collin
    Theegala, Sahith
    Schauffele, Xander
    Henley, Russell
    Scott, Adam
    Im, Sungjae
    Clark, Wyndham
    Lowry, Shane
    Burns, Sam
    Hovland, Viktor
    Thomas, Justin
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Åberg, Ludvig
    Cantlay, Patrick
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Bradley, Keegan
    An, Byeong Hun
    Horschel, Billy
    Finau, Tony
    Rai, Aaron
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Kirk, Chris
    Straka, Sepp
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom
    Harman, Brian
    Kim, Si Woo
    Day, Jason
    Thompson, Davis
    McCarthy, Denny
    Davis, Cam
    Zalatoris, Will
    Conners, Corey
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Poston, J.T.
    Detry, Thomas
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Young, Cameron
    Eckroat, Austin
    Homa, Max
    Hadwin, Adam
    Greyserman, Max
    Dunlap, Nick
    Cole, Eric

    Aon Next 10 (through Masters Tournament)

    The Aon Next 10 will be finalized after the completion of the Masters Tournament.

    Spaun, J.J.
    Kim, Michael
    McNealy, Maverick
    Glover, Lucas
    Taylor, Nick
    Lee, Min Woo
    Highsmith, Joe
    English, Harris
    Berger, Daniel
    Bridgeman, Jacob

    Aon Swing 5 (through Valero Texas Open)

    The Aon Next 10 will be finalized after the completion of the Masters Tournament.

    Gerard, Ryan
    Vilips, Karl
    Woodland, Gary
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Valimaki, Sami

    Current year tournament winners
    Campbell, Brian

    Top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking

    Fowler, Rickie
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Spieth, Jordan

    Current FedExCup Points List

    Novak, Andrew
    Rose, Justin
    Cauley, Bud
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Stevens, Sam

    R2
    In Progress

    Masters Tournament

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T3

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    17

    T5

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    14

    T5

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    13

    T5

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    12

    T10

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T12

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T12

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T12

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    16
