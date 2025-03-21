PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Texas Children's Houston Open

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR heads to Houston for the Texas Children's Houston Open, contested at Memorial Park Golf Course. Stephan Jaeger returns to defend his title from 2024 where he denied Scottie Scheffler earning a third win from three starts. Rory McIlroy will make his first start at the Texas Children's Houston Open since 2014.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See who will be teeing it up:

    Friday, March 21
    Winner - THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    McIlroy, Rory
    Scheffler, Scottie

    Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Clark, Wyndham
    Woodland, Gary

    Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Kitayama, Kurt

    Tournament winner in past two seasons
    Detry, Thomas
    Dunlap, Nick
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    English, Harris
    Finau, Tony
    Fowler, Rickie
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Hodges, Lee
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    McNealy, Maverick
    Molinari, Francesco
    Moore, Taylor
    Norrman, Vincent
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Power, Seamus
    Rai, Aaron
    Riley, Davis
    Svensson, Adam
    Taylor, Nick
    Theegala, Sahith
    Thompson, Davis
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Vilips, Karl
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin

    Career money exemption
    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Q-SChool category)
    Burgoon, Bronson

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
    Harrington, Padraig
    Johnson, Zach

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Kent, Noah
    Springer, Hayden
    Walker, Jimmy
    Westmoreland, Kyle

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Sainz Jr, Carlos

    Top 30 in the prior year's FedExCup standings
    Im, Sungjae
    Schenk, Adam

    Top 70 in the prior year's FedExCup standings
    Hadwin, Adam
    Cole, Eric
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Lee, Min Woo
    Griffin, Ben
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 in the prior year's FedExCup Fall standings
    Hossler, Beau
    Novak, Andrew
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hoffman, Charley
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Spaun, J.J.
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Pan, C.T.
    Whaley, Vince
    Kim, Michael
    Lee, K.H.
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Fox, Ryan
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Mullinax, Trey
    Willett, Danny
    Gordon, Will
    Martin, Ben

    Leading points winner from DP World Tour
    Højgaard, Rasmus

    PGA TOUR University 2024 No. 1
    Thorbjornsen, Michael

    Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
    Lawrence, Thriston
    Waring, Paul
    Svensson, Jesper
    Norgaard, Niklas
    Manassero, Matteo
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Rozner, Antoine
    Hoshino, Rikuya

    Players 2-30 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    McGreevy, Max
    Capan III, Frankie
    Fisk, Steven
    Widing, Tim
    Dickson, Taylor
    Higgs, Harry
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Mouw, William
    Cummins, Quade
    Gerard, Ryan
    Roy, Kevin
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Velo, Kevin
    Thornberry, Braden
    Peterson, Paul
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Suber, Jackson
    Paul, Jeremy
    Andersen, Mason
    Pak, John
    Ventura, Kris
    Onishi, Kaito
    Castillo, Ricky
    Cone, Trevor
    Walker, Danny
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Goodwin, Noah

    Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School
    Griffin, Lanto
    Buckley, Hayden
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Chandler, Will
    Riedel, Matthew

    R2
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T2

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    USA
    K. Velo
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T5

    GER
    J. Paul
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    T9

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    T9

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    T14

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F*

    T14

    USA
    W. Zalatoris
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F
