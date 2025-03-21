Inside the Field: Texas Children's Houston Open
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR heads to Houston for the Texas Children's Houston Open, contested at Memorial Park Golf Course. Stephan Jaeger returns to defend his title from 2024 where he denied Scottie Scheffler earning a third win from three starts. Rory McIlroy will make his first start at the Texas Children's Houston Open since 2014.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See who will be teeing it up:
Friday, March 21
Brian Campbell (W/D after deadline)
Winner - THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
McIlroy, Rory
Scheffler, Scottie
Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Clark, Wyndham
Woodland, Gary
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kitayama, Kurt
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fowler, Rickie
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Highsmith, Joe
Hodges, Lee
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Si Woo
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Norrman, Vincent
Pendrith, Taylor
Power, Seamus
Rai, Aaron
Riley, Davis
Svensson, Adam
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Career money exemption
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Q-SChool category)
Burgoon, Bronson
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Harrington, Padraig
Johnson, Zach
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Kent, Noah
Springer, Hayden
Walker, Jimmy
Westmoreland, Kyle
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Sainz Jr, Carlos
Top 30 in the prior year's FedExCup standings
Im, Sungjae
Schenk, Adam
Top 70 in the prior year's FedExCup standings
Hadwin, Adam
Cole, Eric
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Lee, Min Woo
Griffin, Ben
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 in the prior year's FedExCup Fall standings
Hossler, Beau
Novak, Andrew
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Spaun, J.J.
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Pan, C.T.
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Lee, K.H.
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Højgaard, Nicolai
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Fox, Ryan
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Montgomery, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Willett, Danny
Gordon, Will
Martin, Ben
Leading points winner from DP World Tour
Højgaard, Rasmus
PGA TOUR University 2024 No. 1
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
Lawrence, Thriston
Waring, Paul
Svensson, Jesper
Norgaard, Niklas
Manassero, Matteo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Rozner, Antoine
Hoshino, Rikuya
Players 2-30 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List
McGreevy, Max
Capan III, Frankie
Fisk, Steven
Widing, Tim
Dickson, Taylor
Higgs, Harry
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Mouw, William
Cummins, Quade
Gerard, Ryan
Roy, Kevin
Del Solar, Cristobal
Velo, Kevin
Thornberry, Braden
Peterson, Paul
Salinda, Isaiah
Suber, Jackson
Paul, Jeremy
Andersen, Mason
Pak, John
Ventura, Kris
Onishi, Kaito
Castillo, Ricky
Cone, Trevor
Walker, Danny
Potgieter, Aldrich
Goodwin, Noah
Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School
Griffin, Lanto
Buckley, Hayden
Kanaya, Takumi
Tosti, Alejandro
Chandler, Will
Riedel, Matthew