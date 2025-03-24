PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    When he hits the links March 27-30, Chan Kim will try to build upon his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot 1-under and placed 53rd at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Kim has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 53rd.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20245371-67-70-71-1

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of 2.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.452 (165th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.0 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 62nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.274, while he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.20%.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages 28.79 putts per round (96th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61304.0297.3
    Greens in Regulation %5268.20%66.32%
    Putts Per Round9628.7928.0
    Par Breakers9722.22%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance2811.88%11.11%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Kim sits 109th in the FedExCup standings with 110 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 20th in the field at 1.816.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.720. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.893. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.211, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.452-0.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.274-0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.032-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.2172.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0060.737

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-66-70-73-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3367-67-70-70-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-70-66-74-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5470-67-68-72-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5366-71-69-68-66
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-66-69-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4268-77-70-76+312
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1768-71-67-66-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3269-66-68-71-1021
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1666-69-72-66-1527
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

