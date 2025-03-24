Chan Kim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
When he hits the links March 27-30, Chan Kim will try to build upon his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot 1-under and placed 53rd at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Kim has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 53rd.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of 2.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.452 (165th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.0 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 62nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.274, while he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.20%.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages 28.79 putts per round (96th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|304.0
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|68.20%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|28.79
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|97
|22.22%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|11.88%
|11.11%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Kim sits 109th in the FedExCup standings with 110 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 20th in the field at 1.816.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.720. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.893. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.211, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 17th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.452
|-0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.274
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.032
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.217
|2.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.006
|0.737
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|70-67-68-72
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|66-71-69-68
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|68-77-70-76
|+3
|12
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|21
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|66-69-72-66
|-15
|27
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
