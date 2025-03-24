Chan Kim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 20th in the field at 1.816.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.720. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.893. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.211, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.