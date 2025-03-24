Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Rosenmueller has an average finish of 64th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Rosenmueller has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Thomas Rosenmueller has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Rosenmueller has an average of -2.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.