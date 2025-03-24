Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Thomas Rosenmueller looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in Houston for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Rosenmueller is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Rosenmueller has an average finish of 64th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Rosenmueller has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Thomas Rosenmueller has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has an average of -2.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller is averaging -2.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.209 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rosenmueller ranks 88th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.048, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.72%.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller's -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 178th on TOUR this season, and his 29.86 putts-per-round average ranks 179th. He has broken par 20.63% of the time (138th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|303.4
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|67.72%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|179
|29.86
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|138
|20.63%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|14.02%
|17.06%
Rosenmueller's best finishes
- Rosenmueller has participated in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- As of now, Rosenmueller has collected 11 points, which ranks him 189th in the FedExCup standings.
Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.126 mark ranked in the field.
- Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.555 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rosenmueller's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.721.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Rosenmueller recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.041, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Rosenmueller delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.104) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025. That ranked in the field.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.209
|0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.048
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.456
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.858
|-2.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.056
|-2.429
Rosenmueller's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-69-69
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-78
|+11
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|71-67-74-70
|-2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|59
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|3
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.