3H AGO

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Thomas Rosenmueller looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in Houston for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open .

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Rosenmueller is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Rosenmueller has an average finish of 64th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Rosenmueller has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Thomas Rosenmueller has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has an average of -2.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller is averaging -2.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.209 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rosenmueller ranks 88th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.048, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.72%.
    • On the greens, Rosenmueller's -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 178th on TOUR this season, and his 29.86 putts-per-round average ranks 179th. He has broken par 20.63% of the time (138th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67303.4305.8
    Greens in Regulation %6067.72%66.67%
    Putts Per Round17929.8629.9
    Par Breakers13820.63%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance10614.02%17.06%

    Rosenmueller's best finishes

    • Rosenmueller has participated in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • As of now, Rosenmueller has collected 11 points, which ranks him 189th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.126 mark ranked in the field.
    • Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.555 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rosenmueller's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.721.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Rosenmueller recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.041, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Rosenmueller delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.104) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025. That ranked in the field.

    Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2090.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0480.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.456-0.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.858-2.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.056-2.429

    Rosenmueller's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5968-69-70-68-55
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC77-69-69-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-78+11--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6871-67-74-70-23
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open5970-65-70-74-93
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC77-69+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

