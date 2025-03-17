Jeremy Paul betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Paul posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 10th in the field at 2.876.

Paul's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.831. He finished 64th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Paul produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 17th in the field at 2.328. In that event, he finished 25th.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.391 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.