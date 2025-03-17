Jeremy Paul betting profile: Valspar Championship
Jeremy Paul is set to compete at for the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Paul is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Paul has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Jeremy Paul has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Paul is averaging 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Paul has an average of 0.326 in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252, which ranks 57th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.0 yards) ranks 25th, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Paul ranks 110th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.069, while he ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.39%.
- On the greens, Paul's 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, while he averages 28.55 putts per round (56th).
Paul's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Paul posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 10th in the field at 2.876.
- Paul's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.831. He finished 64th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Paul produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 17th in the field at 2.328. In that event, he finished 25th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.391 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Paul recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 25th in the field.
Paul's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|70-67-68-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|68-69-67-75
|-9
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|64-70-71-68
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|65-68-70-70
|-15
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
