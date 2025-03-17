Henrik Norlander betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.183 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 10.164 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander posted his best performance this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 1.194. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.062, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 37th.