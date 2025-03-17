Henrik Norlander betting profile: Valspar Championship
When he hits the links March 20-23, Henrik Norlander will look to build upon his last performance in the Valspar Championship. In 2023, he shot 2-over and finished 45th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Norlander has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 47th.
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished 45th after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Norlander's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|45
|72-71-71-72
|+2
|3/17/2022
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|4/29/2021
|48
|69-69-72-72
|-2
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Norlander is averaging -1.384 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging 0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 (128th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.6 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.913.
- On the greens, Norlander's -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 145th on TOUR this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 141st. He has broken par 23.28% of the time (130th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|304.6
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|69.58%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.33
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|130
|23.28%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|12.70%
|10.71%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Norlander ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings with 80 points.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.183 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 10.164 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander posted his best performance this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 1.194. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.062, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.148
|-1.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.913
|4.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.129
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.394
|-1.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.243
|0.775
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-70-63-68
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|65-72-68-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-72
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|13
|67-71-67-66
|-13
|56
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|40
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|9
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
