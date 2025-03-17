PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links March 20-23, Henrik Norlander will look to build upon his last performance in the Valspar Championship. In 2023, he shot 2-over and finished 45th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Norlander has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 47th.
    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished 45th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Norlander's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/16/20234572-71-71-72+2
    3/17/2022MC68-72-2
    4/29/20214869-69-72-72-2

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Norlander is averaging -1.384 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander is averaging 0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Norlander .

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 (128th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.6 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.913.
    • On the greens, Norlander's -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 145th on TOUR this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 141st. He has broken par 23.28% of the time (130th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70304.6297.8
    Greens in Regulation %7569.58%59.52%
    Putts Per Round14129.3329.0
    Par Breakers13023.28%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance3312.70%10.71%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Norlander ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings with 80 points.

    Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.183 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 10.164 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander posted his best performance this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 1.194. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.062, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 37th.
    • Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.148-1.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.9134.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.129-0.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.394-1.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2430.775

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6169-70-70-78-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-68-69-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship862-68-70-68-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-70-67-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-69-72-70-3--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-70-63-68-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3765-72-68-67-816
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-71-72-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-78+9--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1367-71-67-66-1356
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open4071-68-67-70-129
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW