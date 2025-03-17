Seamus Power betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 1.761.

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.481 (he finished 36th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.342 (he finished 36th in that tournament).

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.790, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.