Seamus Power betting profile: Valspar Championship
When he takes the course March 20-23, Seamus Power will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Valspar Championship. In 2024, he shot 3-under and placed 26th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Power's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Power finished 26th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Power's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|3/21/2019
|MC
|74-70
|+2
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -2.294 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging 1.170 Strokes Gained: Total.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.136 this season (126th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 97th, while his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 27th on TOUR with a mark of 0.484.
- On the greens, Power has registered a -0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.69, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|302.5
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|69.79%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.69
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|124
|23.61%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|14.24%
|12.85%
Power's best finishes
- Power has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Power has 115 points, ranking him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 1.761.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.481 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.342 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.790, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 36th in the field.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.136
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.484
|2.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.224
|1.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.736
|-2.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.165
|1.170
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-73-74-70
|-2
|38
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.