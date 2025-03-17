PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he takes the course March 20-23, Seamus Power will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Valspar Championship. In 2024, he shot 3-under and placed 26th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Power at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Power's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Power finished 26th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Power's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20242668-69-68-76-3
    3/21/2019MC74-70+2

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging -2.294 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging 1.170 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Power .

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.136 this season (126th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 97th, while his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 27th on TOUR with a mark of 0.484.
    • On the greens, Power has registered a -0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.69, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97302.5301.4
    Greens in Regulation %6969.79%62.15%
    Putts Per Round16629.6929.8
    Par Breakers12423.61%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance7414.24%12.85%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Power has 115 points, ranking him 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 1.761.
    • Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.481 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.342 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.790, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 36th in the field.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.1360.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4842.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.2241.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.736-2.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1651.170

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-70-66-65-1951
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6569-67-73-68-34
    July 25-283M Open3769-68-69-71-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-70-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1067-70-66-67-10290
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1166-67-69-68-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1172-64-68-65-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-73-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1369-62-72-66-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2372-68-70-65-9--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D76+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1769-71-68-69-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3671-67-69-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2469-73-74-70-238
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

