Justin Thomas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Justin Thomas carded a 36th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship looking to improve on that finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Thomas has entered THE PLAYERS Championship seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 4-under, and his average finish has been 36th.
- In Thomas' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Thomas' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|3/9/2023
|60
|73-73-71-71
|E
|3/10/2022
|33
|72-69-72-72
|-3
|3/11/2021
|1
|71-71-64-68
|-14
|3/14/2019
|35
|71-72-70-70
|-5
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Justin Thomas has averaged 311.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging -0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 4.662 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas has a 0.902 mark (10th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|305.3
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|71.06%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.29
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|7
|28.70%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|10.65%
|11.67%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas has played six tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- With 617 points, Thomas currently ranks 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 3.494.
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.037. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas produced his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking second in the field at 4.368. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.879, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.048
|0.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.902
|3.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.263
|1.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.063
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.149
|4.662
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|67-70-71-67
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-72-74-68
|+2
|66
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-65
|-14
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|66-64-65-66
|-19
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|71-71-68-63
|-19
|38
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|2
|67-64-68-66
|-23
|300
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|66-70-74-71
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|92
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|73-71-69-69
|-6
|152
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-70-74-76
|+3
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.