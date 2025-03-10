Justin Thomas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 3.494.

Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.037. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas produced his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking second in the field at 4.368. In that tournament, he finished 48th.

At The American Express in January 2025, Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.879, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.