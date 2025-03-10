PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Thomas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his last tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Justin Thomas carded a 36th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Thomas at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Thomas has entered THE PLAYERS Championship seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 4-under, and his average finish has been 36th.
    • In Thomas' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Thomas' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC71-74+1
    3/9/20236073-73-71-71E
    3/10/20223372-69-72-72-3
    3/11/2021171-71-64-68-14
    3/14/20193571-72-70-70-5

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Thomas has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Justin Thomas has averaged 311.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging -0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 4.662 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas has a 0.902 mark (10th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Thomas' -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64305.3311.3
    Greens in Regulation %4471.06%69.44%
    Putts Per Round3428.2928.2
    Par Breakers728.70%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance2210.65%11.67%

    Thomas' best finishes

    • Thomas has played six tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • With 617 points, Thomas currently ranks 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 3.494.
    • Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.037. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas produced his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking second in the field at 4.368. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.879, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0480.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.9023.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2631.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.063-0.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.1494.662

    Thomas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage569-68-68-65-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2168-71-73-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-67-67-68-13191
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3371-77-74-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-63-65-66-18263
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6262-72-71-71-44
    July 18-20The Open Championship3168-78-67-77+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3067-70-71-67-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-72-74-68+266
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-65-140
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP266-64-65-66-19--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge366-67-66-71-18--
    January 2-5The Sentry2671-71-68-63-1938
    January 16-19The American Express267-64-68-66-23300
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4866-70-74-71-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open666-68-70-65-1592
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational973-71-69-69-6152
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-70-74-76+323

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

