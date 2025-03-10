Denny McCarthy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 12th in the field at 2.206.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 4.336 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.789 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.101). That ranked second in the field.