Denny McCarthy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Denny McCarthy enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following an 18th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • McCarthy's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 35th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    McCarthy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20243571-71-71-69-6
    3/9/20231368-72-69-72-7
    3/10/20226070-76-73-72+3
    3/11/20215569-69-75-75E
    3/14/20194169-72-72-71-4

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five events, McCarthy has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Denny McCarthy has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 2.366 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 3.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 ranks 137th on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.453.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has registered a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR, while he ranks 99th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He has broken par 23.02% of the time (109th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136297.3299.0
    Greens in Regulation %5370.24%67.50%
    Putts Per Round9928.8928.8
    Par Breakers10923.02%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance2810.91%12.22%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • McCarthy, who has 445 points, currently ranks 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 12th in the field at 2.206.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 4.336 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.789 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.101). That ranked second in the field.
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.311) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.180-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4531.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.074-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.4392.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.6383.437

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic764-66-69-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-68-70-66-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship966-63-72-68-11320
    August 22-25BMW Championship2671-74-69-72-2133
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2569-70-68-66-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry4673-66-71-70-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1664-66-71-68-1149
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5871-70-70-72-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1672-64-68-69-1149
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational568-70-71-71-8250
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4867-70-71-69-78
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1873-73-73-67-265

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

