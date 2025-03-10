Denny McCarthy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following an 18th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- McCarthy's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 35th after posting a score of 6-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
McCarthy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|3/9/2023
|13
|68-72-69-72
|-7
|3/10/2022
|60
|70-76-73-72
|+3
|3/11/2021
|55
|69-69-75-75
|E
|3/14/2019
|41
|69-72-72-71
|-4
McCarthy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five events, McCarthy has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 2.366 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 3.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 ranks 137th on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.453.
- On the greens, McCarthy has registered a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR, while he ranks 99th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He has broken par 23.02% of the time (109th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|297.3
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|70.24%
|67.50%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|28.89
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.02%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|10.91%
|12.22%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- McCarthy, who has 445 points, currently ranks 26th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 12th in the field at 2.206.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 4.336 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.789 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.101). That ranked second in the field.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.311) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.180
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.453
|1.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.074
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.439
|2.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.638
|3.437
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|9
|66-63-72-68
|-11
|320
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-74-69-72
|-2
|133
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|69-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|73-66-71-70
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|64-66-71-68
|-11
|49
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|72-64-68-69
|-11
|49
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|250
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|73-73-73-67
|-2
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.