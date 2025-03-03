PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Cameron Champ will appear in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 after a 15th-place finish at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Champ has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Champ's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC73-72+1

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Cameron Champ has averaged yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Champ .

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance1322.8
    Greens in Regulation %6768.32%%
    Putts Per Round17129.82
    Par Breakers14822.51%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance11815.01%11.11%

    Champ's best finishes

    • Champ, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 26.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Last season Champ put up his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished 12th with a score of 11-under (six shots back of the winner).
    • Champ ranked 164th in the FedExCup standings with 140 points last season.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green182-0.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.160-

    Champ's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    July 25-283M Open1269-70-71-63-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-69-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-69-70-71-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D72+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1566-69-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

