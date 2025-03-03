Cameron Champ betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Cameron Champ will appear in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 after a 15th-place finish at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Champ has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Champ's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|73-72
|+1
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Cameron Champ has averaged yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|322.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|68.32%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.82
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.51%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|15.01%
|11.11%
Champ's best finishes
- Champ, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 26.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Last season Champ put up his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished 12th with a score of 11-under (six shots back of the winner).
- Champ ranked 164th in the FedExCup standings with 140 points last season.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|182
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.160
|-
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-70-71-63
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|15
|66-69-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.