Inside the Field: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
3 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR heads east for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the first event of the Florida Swing contested at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See who will be teeing it up:
Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
Woodland, Gary
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Harman, Brian
Lowry, Shane
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Horschel, Billy
Kitayama, Kurt
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Campos, Rafael
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Henley, Russell
Hodges, Lee
Hughes, Mackenzie
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Norrman, Vincent
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Power, Seamus
Riley, Davis
Straka, Sepp
Svensson, Adam
Thompson, Davis
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Simpson, Webb
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour/DPWT/Q-school)
Castillo, Ricky
Chandler, Will
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
Donald, Luke
Johnson, Zach
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Clanton, Luke
Coody, Pierceson
Ventura, Kris
PGA Club Professional Champion (six events)
Polland, Ben
PGA Section Champion
Hicks, Justin
Past champion
Im, Sungjae
Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
Schenk, Adam
An, Byeong Hun
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
McCarthy, Denny
Young, Cameron
Cole, Eric
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Lee, Min Woo
Griffin, Ben
Todd, Brendon
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Hossler, Beau
Novak, Andrew
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Spaun, J.J.
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Berger, Daniel
Pan, C.T.
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Lee, K.H.
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Højgaard, Nicolai
Kuchar, Matt
Highsmith, Joe
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Fox, Ryan
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Montgomery, Taylor
Cauley, Bud
Mullinax, Trey
Willett, Danny
Gordon, Will
McCumber, Tyler
Martin, Ben
PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour
Lawrence, Thriston
Waring, Paul
Svensson, Jesper
Nørgaard, Niklas
Manassero, Matteo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Rozner, Antoine
Hoshino, Rikuya
Top 30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
McGreevy, Max
Capan III, Frankie
Fisk, Steven
Widing, Tim
Dickson, Taylor
Campbell, Brian
Higgs, Harry
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Mouw, William
Cummins, Quade
Gerard, Ryan
Roy, Kevin
Del Solar, Cristobal
Velo, Kevin
Thornberry, Braden
Peterson, Paul
Salinda, Isaiah
Vilips, Karl