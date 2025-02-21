PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR heads east for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the first event of the Florida Swing contested at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See who will be teeing it up:

    Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)

    Woodland, Gary

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Harman, Brian
    Lowry, Shane

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

    Horschel, Billy
    Kitayama, Kurt

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    Campos, Rafael
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    Fowler, Rickie
    Garnett, Brice
    Glover, Lucas
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    Henley, Russell
    Hodges, Lee
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Kirk, Chris
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    Molinari, Francesco
    Moore, Taylor
    Norrman, Vincent
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Power, Seamus
    Riley, Davis
    Straka, Sepp
    Svensson, Adam
    Thompson, Davis
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Simpson, Webb

    Career money exemption

    Kisner, Kevin
    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour/DPWT/Q-school)

    Castillo, Ricky
    Chandler, Will

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)

    Donald, Luke
    Johnson, Zach

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

    Clanton, Luke
    Coody, Pierceson
    Ventura, Kris

    PGA Club Professional Champion (six events)

    Polland, Ben

    PGA Section Champion

    Hicks, Justin

    Past champion

    Im, Sungjae

    Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

    Schenk, Adam
    An, Byeong Hun
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom

    Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

    McCarthy, Denny
    Young, Cameron
    Cole, Eric
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Lee, Min Woo
    Griffin, Ben
    Todd, Brendon
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

    Hossler, Beau
    Novak, Andrew
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hoffman, Charley
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Spaun, J.J.
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Berger, Daniel
    Pan, C.T.
    Whaley, Vince
    Kim, Michael
    Lee, K.H.
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Kuchar, Matt
    Highsmith, Joe
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Fox, Ryan
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension

    Montgomery, Taylor
    Cauley, Bud
    Mullinax, Trey
    Willett, Danny
    Gordon, Will
    McCumber, Tyler
    Martin, Ben

    PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season

    Thorbjornsen, Michael

    Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour

    Lawrence, Thriston
    Waring, Paul
    Svensson, Jesper
    Nørgaard, Niklas
    Manassero, Matteo
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Rozner, Antoine
    Hoshino, Rikuya

    Top 30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    McGreevy, Max
    Capan III, Frankie
    Fisk, Steven
    Widing, Tim
    Dickson, Taylor
    Campbell, Brian
    Higgs, Harry
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Mouw, William
    Cummins, Quade
    Gerard, Ryan
    Roy, Kevin
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Velo, Kevin
    Thornberry, Braden
    Peterson, Paul
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Vilips, Karl