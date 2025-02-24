PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brice Garnett seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He finished 55th at the par-70 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Garnett has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • Garnett last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, finishing 55th with a score of even-par.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Garnett's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/23/20235569-64-70-77E
    2/24/2022MC71-72+3
    3/18/20212571-64-70-73-2
    2/27/20201172-69-72-66-1
    2/28/2019MC73-73+6

    Garnett's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 45th.
    • Over his last five events, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Brice Garnett has averaged 284.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett is averaging -0.333 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of -0.017 in his past five tournaments.
    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 last season ranked 136th on TOUR, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranked ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Garnett had a 0.185 mark (69th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Garnett's -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 169th on TOUR last season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranked 144th. He broke par 26.04% of the time (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173289.2284.2
    Greens in Regulation %1471.06%74.07%
    Putts Per Round14429.3829.8
    Par Breakers3626.04%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.12%9.88%

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett participated in 17 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot 44-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Garnett's 516 points last season ranked him 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.747. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.639. He finished 34th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.937 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.178), which ranked 17th in the field.
    • Garnett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 33rd in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.1730.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.185-0.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2630.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.424-0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.150-0.017

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3468-69-70-65-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 25-283M Open3371-69-66-70-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4169-67-70-68-614
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6371-66-72-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC75-66-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry4869-71-69-72-1114
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-67-71-67-924
    January 16-19The American Express3469-69-69-68-1318
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6770-69-71-73-14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.