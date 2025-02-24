Brice Garnett betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Brice Garnett seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He finished 55th at the par-70 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Garnett has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 1-under.
- Garnett last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, finishing 55th with a score of even-par.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Garnett's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/23/2023
|55
|69-64-70-77
|E
|2/24/2022
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|3/18/2021
|25
|71-64-70-73
|-2
|2/27/2020
|11
|72-69-72-66
|-1
|2/28/2019
|MC
|73-73
|+6
Garnett's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 45th.
- Over his last five events, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- Brice Garnett has averaged 284.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett is averaging -0.333 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of -0.017 in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 last season ranked 136th on TOUR, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranked ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Garnett had a 0.185 mark (69th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Garnett's -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 169th on TOUR last season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranked 144th. He broke par 26.04% of the time (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|289.2
|284.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|71.06%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.38
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|36
|26.04%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.12%
|9.88%
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett participated in 17 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot 44-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Garnett's 516 points last season ranked him 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.747. He finished 35th in that event.
- Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.639. He finished 34th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.937 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.178), which ranked 17th in the field.
- Garnett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 33rd in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.173
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.185
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.263
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.424
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.150
|-0.017
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|14
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|71-66-72-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|69-71-69-72
|-11
|14
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-67-71-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|69-69-69-68
|-13
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.