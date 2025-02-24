Ben Polland betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ben Polland will compete at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, from Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Polland is competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Polland's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Polland has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Polland has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Polland has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Polland is averaging -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Polland is averaging -3.895 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Polland as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.