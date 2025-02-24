Ben Polland betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Polland has an average finish of 49th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Polland has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Polland has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Polland is averaging -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting.