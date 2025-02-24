PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament, Luke List missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He'll be after a better result Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for List at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last six trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, List has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 27th.
    • In 2024, List missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    List's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC70-72E
    3/18/2021MC75-69+4
    2/27/2020MC73-71+4
    2/28/2019MC71-75+6

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 55th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • List has an average finishing position of 55th in his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Luke List has averaged 311.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging 0.523 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of -1.650 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on List .

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.103 last season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranked 59th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List ranked 133rd on TOUR with an average of -0.160 per round. Additionally, he ranked 77th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.97%.
    • On the greens, List's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 103rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.49 putts-per-round average ranked 156th. He broke par 23.59% of the time (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59304.7311.4
    Greens in Regulation %7767.97%66.01%
    Putts Per Round15629.4928.9
    Par Breakers11923.59%23.20%
    Bogey Avoidance9014.36%13.73%

    List's best finishes

    • List took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season List put up his best performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburón Golf Club. He shot even-par and finished 11th (10 shots back of the winner).
    • List placed 75th in the FedExCup standings with 601 points last season.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.137 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.128 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.338 mark ranked in the field.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1031.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.160-2.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.250-0.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0100.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.316-1.650

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-67-70-69-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4169-68-72-66-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-67-67-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5470-68-71-71-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1163-72-64E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7271-66-72-71E3
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-68-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5669-75-69-81+65
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-67-71-70-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.