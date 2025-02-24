Luke List betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament, Luke List missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He'll be after a better result Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last six trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, List has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 27th.
- In 2024, List missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
List's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
|3/18/2021
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|2/27/2020
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|2/28/2019
|MC
|71-75
|+6
List's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 55th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- List has an average finishing position of 55th in his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
- Luke List has averaged 311.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging 0.523 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of -1.650 in his past five tournaments.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.103 last season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranked 59th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List ranked 133rd on TOUR with an average of -0.160 per round. Additionally, he ranked 77th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.97%.
- On the greens, List's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 103rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.49 putts-per-round average ranked 156th. He broke par 23.59% of the time (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.7
|311.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.97%
|66.01%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.49
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|119
|23.59%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|14.36%
|13.73%
List's best finishes
- List took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season List put up his best performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburón Golf Club. He shot even-par and finished 11th (10 shots back of the winner).
- List placed 75th in the FedExCup standings with 601 points last season.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.137 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.128 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.338 mark ranked in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked second in the field.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.103
|1.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.160
|-2.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.250
|-0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.010
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.316
|-1.650
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-67-67-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|63-72-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-66-72-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-75-69-81
|+6
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.