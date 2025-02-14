PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR returns to Mexico this week for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, the final event before the TOUR heads east.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field that will be teeing it up:

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Kitayama, Kurt

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Campos, Rafael
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    McNealy, Maverick
    Molinari, Francesco
    Moore, Taylor
    Norrman, Vincent
    Rai, Aaron
    Riley, Davis
    Svensson, Adam
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin

    Career money exemption
    Palmer, Ryan

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
    Harrington, Padraig
    Piercy, Scott

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Ballester Barrio, Jose Luis
    Brown, Blades
    Hastings, Justin
    Islas, José Cristóbal

    Sponsor exemption (designated)
    de la Fuente, Santiago
    Fortlage, Erich
    Gomez, Gerardo
    Mihaich, Leandro
    Ortiz, Alvaro
    Safa, Jose Antonio

    PGA Section Champion
    Droemer, Jesse

    Open qualifying
    Gifford, Luke
    Lewis, Riley
    Springer, Hayden
    Watkins, Matthew

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Griffin, Ben
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
    Hossler, Beau
    Lower, Justin
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hoffman, Charley
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Pan, C.T.
    Whaley, Vince
    Kim, Michael
    Lee, K.H.
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Highsmith, Joe
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Fox, Ryan
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Mullinax, Trey
    Gordon, Will
    McCumber, Tyler
    Martin, Ben

    PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season
    Thorbjornsen, Michael

    Top 10 and ties from previous event
    Chandler, Will

    Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour
    Lawrence, Thriston
    Waring, Paul
    Svensson, Jesper
    Nørgaard, Niklas
    Manassero, Matteo
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Rozner, Antoine
    Hoshino, Rikuya

    Top 30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    McGreevy, Max
    Capan III, Frankie
    Fisk, Steven
    Widing, Tim
    Dickson, Taylor
    Campbell, Brian
    Higgs, Harry
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Mouw, William
    Cummins, Quade
    Gerard, Ryan
    Roy, Kevin
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Velo, Kevin
    Thornberry, Braden
    Peterson, Paul
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Vilips, Karl
    Suber, Jackson
    Paul, Jeremy
    Andersen, Mason
    Pak, John
    Ventura, Kris
    Onishi, Kaito
    Castillo, Ricky
    Cone, Trevor
    Walker, Danny
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Goodwin, Noah

    Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Griffin, Lanto
    Buckley, Hayden
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Riedel, Matthew

    300 PGA TOUR career cuts made
    Baddeley, Aaron