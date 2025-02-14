Inside the Field: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
3 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR returns to Mexico this week for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, the final event before the TOUR heads east.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field that will be teeing it up:
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kitayama, Kurt
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Bhatia, Akshay
Campos, Rafael
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Jaeger, Stephan
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Norrman, Vincent
Rai, Aaron
Riley, Davis
Svensson, Adam
van Rooyen, Erik
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Career money exemption
Palmer, Ryan
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
Harrington, Padraig
Piercy, Scott
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Ballester Barrio, Jose Luis
Brown, Blades
Hastings, Justin
Islas, José Cristóbal
Sponsor exemption (designated)
de la Fuente, Santiago
Fortlage, Erich
Gomez, Gerardo
Mihaich, Leandro
Ortiz, Alvaro
Safa, Jose Antonio
PGA Section Champion
Droemer, Jesse
Open qualifying
Gifford, Luke
Lewis, Riley
Springer, Hayden
Watkins, Matthew
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Rodgers, Patrick
Griffin, Ben
Perez, Victor
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Hossler, Beau
Lower, Justin
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Pan, C.T.
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Lee, K.H.
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Højgaard, Nicolai
Highsmith, Joe
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Fox, Ryan
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Montgomery, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Gordon, Will
McCumber, Tyler
Martin, Ben
PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Chandler, Will
Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour
Lawrence, Thriston
Waring, Paul
Svensson, Jesper
Nørgaard, Niklas
Manassero, Matteo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Rozner, Antoine
Hoshino, Rikuya
Top 30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
McGreevy, Max
Capan III, Frankie
Fisk, Steven
Widing, Tim
Dickson, Taylor
Campbell, Brian
Higgs, Harry
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Mouw, William
Cummins, Quade
Gerard, Ryan
Roy, Kevin
Del Solar, Cristobal
Velo, Kevin
Thornberry, Braden
Peterson, Paul
Salinda, Isaiah
Vilips, Karl
Suber, Jackson
Paul, Jeremy
Andersen, Mason
Pak, John
Ventura, Kris
Onishi, Kaito
Castillo, Ricky
Cone, Trevor
Walker, Danny
Potgieter, Aldrich
Goodwin, Noah
Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Griffin, Lanto
Buckley, Hayden
Kanaya, Takumi
Tosti, Alejandro
Riedel, Matthew
300 PGA TOUR career cuts made
Baddeley, Aaron