Victor Perez betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Victor Perez finished 52nd in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, shooting a 4-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta .
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Perez has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once of late, in 2024. He finished 52nd, posting a score of 4-under.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Perez's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
Perez's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Perez has an average finish of 36th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Victor Perez has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging 0.301 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging 0.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 (87th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.1 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Perez had a 0.305 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez's 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 70th last season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranked 129th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|301.1
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.52%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.28
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.53%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.66%
|11.46%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez took part in 23 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Perez put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot 18-under and finished third (zero shots back of the winner).
- Perez placed 71st in the FedExCup standings with 654 points last season.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.546.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 4.333 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez posted his best effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 12th in the field at 2.744. In that event, he finished 17th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.309), which ranked second in the field.
- Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.084
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.305
|0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.033
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.126
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.482
|0.267
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|4
|70-67-68-63
|-16
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-69-68
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-67-71
|-3
|54
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|69-71-66-67
|-7
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.