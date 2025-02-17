PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez finished 52nd in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, shooting a 4-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta .

    Latest odds for Perez at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Perez has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once of late, in 2024. He finished 52nd, posting a score of 4-under.
    • Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).

    Perez's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20245270-70-69-71-4

    Perez's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Perez has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Victor Perez has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging 0.301 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging 0.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 (87th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.1 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Perez had a 0.305 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez's 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 70th last season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranked 129th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91301.1300.5
    Greens in Regulation %6168.52%67.36%
    Putts Per Round12929.2829.5
    Par Breakers14622.53%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.66%11.46%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez took part in 23 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Last season Perez put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot 18-under and finished third (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Perez placed 71st in the FedExCup standings with 654 points last season.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.546.
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 4.333 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez posted his best effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 12th in the field at 2.744. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.309), which ranked second in the field.
    • Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.084-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3050.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.033-0.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1260.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4820.267

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-66-68-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition470-67-68-63-16--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-69-69-68-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-67-71-354
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3369-71-66-67-7--
    January 16-19The American Express3469-69-68-69-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.