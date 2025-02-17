Lanto Griffin betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.

Griffin is averaging -0.510 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.