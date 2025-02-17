4H AGO
Lanto Griffin betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Lanto Griffin looks for better results in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after he finished 48th shooting 5-under in this tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Griffin at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Griffin's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Griffin last played at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, finishing 48th with a score of 5-under.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Griffin's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|4/27/2023
|66
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|4/28/2022
|15
|71-69-69-65
|-10
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin is averaging -0.510 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -2.126 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.204 last season, which ranked 56th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranked 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin had a 0.168 mark (76th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Griffin registered a -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 123rd on TOUR, while he ranked 183rd with a putts-per-round average of 30.19. He broke par 25.62% of the time (51st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|304.8
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|72.53%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|30.19
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.62%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.81%
|14.24%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin last season participated in 22 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Griffin's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot 2-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 117 points last season, Griffin ranked 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228 (he finished 51st in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin produced his best effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 1.468. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.915). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.204
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.168
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.377
|-1.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.129
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.133
|-2.126
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|67-72-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|72-69-74-69
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|67-68-69-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-72-72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|71-67-66-71
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|66-72-73-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.