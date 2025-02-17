Matteo Manassero betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
In his most recent tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open, Matteo Manassero ended the weekend at even-par, good for a 25th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23 trying for a higher finish.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Manassero's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Manassero's recent performances
- Manassero has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Manassero has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Matteo Manassero has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero is averaging -0.327 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Manassero has an average of 3.528 in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.33%
|56.39%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.33%
|14.17%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Manassero's best finishes
- Manassero played four tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those four events, he made the cut three times (75%).
- Last season Manassero's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 15th at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Manassero's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Manassero's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -0.518 mark ranked 56th in the field.
- Manassero delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking second in the field at 8.830. In that event, he finished 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Manassero produced his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 51st in the field at -0.463. In that event, he finished 15th.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Manassero posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-1.021). That ranked 60th in the field.
- Manassero posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024. That ranked 15th in the field.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.528
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Manassero's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|67-63-68-70
|-12
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|68-66-72-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-73-70-75
|E
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
