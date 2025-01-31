Inside the Field: WM Phoenix Open
3 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR season continues its West Coast Swing at the WM Phoenix Open, held at TPC Scottsdale. This Full-Field Event is a fan-favorite spectacle on TOUR, with the par-3 No. 16 a bucket-list item to witness for many professional golf fans.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field that will be teeing it up in Scottsdale:
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Matsuyama, Hideki
Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
Clark, Wyndham
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Woodland, Gary
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Thomas, Justin
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Harman, Brian
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Kitayama, Kurt
Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
Burns, Sam
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Bhatia, Akshay
Campos, Rafael
Conners, Corey
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Hodges, Lee
Homa, Max
Hughes, Mackenzie
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Moore, Taylor
Norrman, Vincent
Pavon, Matthieu
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Riley, Davis
Spieth, Jordan
Straka, Sepp
Svensson, Adam
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
van Rooyen, Erik
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Simpson, Webb
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-School)
Capan III, Frankie
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
Streelman, Kevin
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Ballester Barrio, Jose Luis
Clanton, Luke
Reavie, Chez
PGA Section Champion
Mueller, Jesse
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Im, Sungjae
Schenk, Adam
An, Byeong Hun
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
McCarthy, Denny
Young, Cameron
Detry, Thomas
Hadwin, Adam
Cole, Eric
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Lee, Min Woo
Griffin, Ben
Todd, Brendon
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Hossler, Beau
Novak, Andrew
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Spaun, J.J.
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Berger, Daniel
Pan, C.T.
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Lee, K.H.
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Højgaard, Nicolai
Kuchar, Matt
Highsmith, Joe
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Fox, Ryan
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Montgomery, Taylor
Cauley, Bud
Mullinax, Trey
Gordon, Will
Martin, Ben
PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour
Højgaard, Rasmus
Lawrence, Thriston