PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Inside the Field: WM Phoenix Open

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR season continues its West Coast Swing at the WM Phoenix Open, held at TPC Scottsdale. This Full-Field Event is a fan-favorite spectacle on TOUR, with the par-3 No. 16 a bucket-list item to witness for many professional golf fans.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field that will be teeing it up in Scottsdale:

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Matsuyama, Hideki

    Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
    Clark, Wyndham
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Woodland, Gary

    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Thomas, Justin

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Harman, Brian

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Horschel, Billy
    Hovland, Viktor
    Kitayama, Kurt

    Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
    Burns, Sam

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Campos, Rafael
    Conners, Corey
    Dunlap, Nick
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    Fowler, Rickie
    Garnett, Brice
    Glover, Lucas
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    Hodges, Lee
    Homa, Max
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kim, Tom
    Kirk, Chris
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    McNealy, Maverick
    Moore, Taylor
    Norrman, Vincent
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Poston, J.T.
    Power, Seamus
    Riley, Davis
    Spieth, Jordan
    Straka, Sepp
    Svensson, Adam
    Taylor, Nick
    Theegala, Sahith
    Thompson, Davis
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin
    Simpson, Webb

    Career money exemption
    Kisner, Kevin
    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-School)
    Capan III, Frankie

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
    Streelman, Kevin

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Ballester Barrio, Jose Luis
    Clanton, Luke
    Reavie, Chez

    PGA Section Champion
    Mueller, Jesse

    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup points list
    Im, Sungjae
    Schenk, Adam
    An, Byeong Hun
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
    McCarthy, Denny
    Young, Cameron
    Detry, Thomas
    Hadwin, Adam
    Cole, Eric
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Lee, Min Woo
    Griffin, Ben
    Todd, Brendon
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
    Hossler, Beau
    Novak, Andrew
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hoffman, Charley
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Spaun, J.J.
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Berger, Daniel
    Pan, C.T.
    Whaley, Vince
    Kim, Michael
    Lee, K.H.
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Kuchar, Matt
    Highsmith, Joe
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Fox, Ryan
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Cauley, Bud
    Mullinax, Trey
    Gordon, Will
    Martin, Ben

    PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season
    Thorbjornsen, Michael

    Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Lawrence, Thriston