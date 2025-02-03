Maverick McNealy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy will play Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his last tournament he took 40th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 8-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, McNealy has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 14-under.
- In 2024, McNealy finished sixth (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
McNealy's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|2/9/2023
|W/D
|76
|E
McNealy's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, McNealy has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
- McNealy is averaging 0.237 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 3.681 in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.391 last season, which ranked 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranked 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy had a -0.080 mark (118th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29. He broke par 25.36% of the time (60th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.93%
|74.17%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.29
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.36%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.62%
|11.39%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy participated in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season McNealy's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he took home the title with a score of 16-under.
- McNealy accumulated 808 points last season, which placed him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.453.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he put up a 3.774 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.898 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, which was his best last season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.391
|1.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.080
|2.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.374
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.351
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.037
|3.681
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|1
|62-70-66-68
|-16
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-64-69-68
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-65-73
|-7
|9
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|70-73-73-77
|+5
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.