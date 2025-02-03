Maverick McNealy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.453.

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he put up a 3.774 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.898 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, which was his best last season. That ranked 12th in the field.