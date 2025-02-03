PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Maverick McNealy will play Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his last tournament he took 40th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 8-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, McNealy has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 14-under.
    • In 2024, McNealy finished sixth (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    McNealy's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024665-67-71-67-14
    2/9/2023W/D76E

    McNealy's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, McNealy has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • McNealy is averaging 0.237 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 3.681 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McNealy .

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.391 last season, which ranked 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranked 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy had a -0.080 mark (118th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29. He broke par 25.36% of the time (60th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77302.5301.2
    Greens in Regulation %7867.93%74.17%
    Putts Per Round1928.2929.5
    Par Breakers6025.36%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.62%11.39%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy participated in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Last season McNealy's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he took home the title with a score of 16-under.
    • McNealy accumulated 808 points last season, which placed him 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.453.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he put up a 3.774 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.898 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, which was his best last season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3911.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0802.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.374-0.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3510.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.0373.681

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-66-67-69-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-67-70-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic162-70-66-68-16--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-64-69-68-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4569-66-65-73-79
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5270-73-73-77+57
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-71-73-68-818

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.