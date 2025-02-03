Trey Mullinax betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. He took 61st at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale in 2023.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Mullinax's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Mullinax finished 61st (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Mullinax's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/9/2023
|61
|69-71-73-72
|+1
|1/30/2020
|MC
|70-77
|+5
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Mullinax has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -16 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Trey Mullinax has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Mullinax has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax is averaging -1.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|319.5
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.26%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|9.72%
|9.26%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mullinax's best finishes
- Mullinax, who played six tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Mullinax's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished 18th at The American Express.
Mullinax's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.493.
- Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 1.243 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mullinax put up his best performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 0.978.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Mullinax posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.422). That ranked 36th in the field.
- Mullinax posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked 25th in the field.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.633
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mullinax's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|72-66-71-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|68-71-67-66
|-16
|47
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
