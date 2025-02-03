Ben Martin betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 2.351.

Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.653. He finished 67th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.179 mark ranked 32nd in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.080), which ranked 15th in the field.