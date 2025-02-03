Ben Martin betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his last competition, Ben Martin missed the cut at The American Express. He'll be after a better result Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Martin has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 67th.
- Martin missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Martin's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|69-73
|E
Martin's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 45th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Martin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 45th.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Martin has an average of -1.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -1.639 Strokes Gained: Total.
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.5
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.93%
|52.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.88
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.28%
|17.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.02%
|13.73%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Martin's best finishes
- Martin played 15 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 60%.
- Last season Martin's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 8-under and finished seventh in that event.
- Martin collected 183 points last season, ranking 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 2.351.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.653. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.179 mark ranked 32nd in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.080), which ranked 15th in the field.
- Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.639
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Martin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-71-71-67
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|68-71-76-73
|+4
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|85
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|67-70-71-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|66-75-69
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.