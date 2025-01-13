PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hayden Buckley betting profile: The American Express

    Hayden Buckley didn't fare well the last time he took the course in The American Express in 2024, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at La Quinta Country Club.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Buckley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • Buckley missed the cut (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2024.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Buckley's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC72-66-69-9
    1/20/2022MC70-74-71-1

    Buckley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Buckley finished 65th in his only finish over his last five events.
    • He finished even-par relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Buckley has an average of -2.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -1.884 in his past five tournaments.
    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120298.0307.5
    Greens in Regulation %13265.81%66.67%
    Putts Per Round13629.3230.6
    Par Breakers15222.38%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance15016.20%13.89%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley took part in 29 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 11 times (37.9%).
    • Last season Buckley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot 5-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • Buckley earned 224 points last season, which placed him 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0690.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.2981.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.233-0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.284-2.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-0.746-1.884

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-76+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-74E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6573-67-66-78E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.