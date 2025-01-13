Hayden Buckley betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Hayden Buckley didn't fare well the last time he took the course in The American Express in 2024, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Buckley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The American Express.
- Buckley missed the cut (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2024.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Buckley's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|1/20/2022
|MC
|70-74-71
|-1
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Buckley finished 65th in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished even-par relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Buckley has an average of -2.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -1.884 in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|298.0
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.81%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|152
|22.38%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|16.20%
|13.89%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley took part in 29 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 11 times (37.9%).
- Last season Buckley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot 5-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Buckley earned 224 points last season, which placed him 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.069
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.298
|1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.233
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.284
|-2.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.746
|-1.884
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|73-67-66-78
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.