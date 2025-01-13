Hayden Buckley betting profile: The American Express

In his last five tournaments, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Buckley finished 65th in his only finish over his last five events.

He finished even-par relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.

Buckley has an average of -2.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.