Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: The American Express
In his most recent competition, Rikuya Hoshino missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll be after better results Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- This is Hoshino's first time playing at The American Express in the past five years.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Hoshino's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hoshino finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Hoshino has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished 7 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 291.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoshino is averaging -2.319 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hoshino is averaging -5.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.3
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.63%
|56.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.67
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.04%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|27.78%
|22.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's best finishes
- Hoshino participated in three tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those three tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.
Hoshino's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoshino posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking in the field at 0.372.
- Hoshino produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -2.730.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoshino's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.182.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.220 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Hoshino posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.321) in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open. That ranked in the field.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.489
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-81
|+19
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of The American Express.
