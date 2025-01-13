Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: The American Express

Last season Hoshino posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking in the field at 0.372.

Hoshino produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -2.730.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoshino's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.182.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.220 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.