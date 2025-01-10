PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Inside the Field: The American Express

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The 2025 PGA TOUR season heads to its third stop of the young season, heading from Hawaii to the beginning of the West Coast Swing at The American Express in California.

    The TOUR returns to the site of Nick Dunlap's breakthrough win as an amateur just a year ago, kicking off his Rookie of the Year campaign.

    The full field of players will take on the traditional three-course rotation of the PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course, finishing on the Stadium Course in Sunday's final round.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field that will be teeing it up in La Quinta:

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Thomas, Justin

    Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
    Clark, Wyndham

    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Schauffele, Xander

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Harman, Brian

    Winner of FedExCup (five-year exemption)
    Cantlay, Patrick

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Kitayama, Kurt
    Horschel, Billy

    Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
    Burns, Sam

    Member of latest U.S. Ryder Cup team
    Fowler, Rickie

    Member of latest European Ryder Cup team
    Straka, Sepp

    Member of latest U.S. Presidents Cup team
    Finau, Tony

    Member of latest International Presidents Cup team
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Day, Jason
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Im, Sungjae
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kim, Tom

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Echavarria, Nico
    Garnett, Brice
    Glover, Lucas
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    Hodges, Lee
    Kirk, Chris
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    McNealy, Maverick
    Molinari, Francesco
    Moore, Taylor
    Norrman, Vincent
    Poston, J.T.
    Power, Seamus
    Riley, Davis
    Svensson, Adam
    Taylor, Nick
    Thompson, Davis
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Villegas, Camilo
    Yu, Kevin

    Career money exemption
    Kisner, Kevin
    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Past champion of The American Express
    Dufner, Jason
    Dunlap, Nick
    Haas, Bill

    PGA Section champion
    Mendoza, Kyle

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
    Johnson, Zach
    Reavie, Chez

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Brown, Blades
    Bryan, Wesley
    Hadley, Chesson
    Streelman, Kevin

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
    English, Harris
    Hoge, Tom
    McCarthy, Denny
    Zalatoris, Will
    Young, Cameron
    Hadwin, Adam
    Cole, Eric
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Griffin, Ben
    Todd, Brendon
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
    Hossler, Beau
    Novak, Andrew
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hoffman, Charley
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Spaun, J.J.
    Lipsky, David
    Schenk, Adam
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Kim, Michael
    Lee, K.H.
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Kuchar, Matt
    Highsmith, Joe
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Berger, Daniel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Cauley, Bud
    Mullinax, Trey
    Willett, Danny
    Gordon, Will
    Martin, Ben

    PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season
    Thorbjornsen, Michael

    Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour
    Svensson, Jesper
    Manassero, Matteo
    Rozner, Antoine
    Hoshino, Rikuya

    Players 2-30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    McGreevy, Max
    Capan III, Frankie
    Fisk, Steven
    Widing, Tim
    Dickson, Taylor
    Campbell, Brian
    Higgs, Harry
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Mouw, William
    Cummins, Quade
    Gerard, Ryan
    Roy, Kevin
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Velo, Kevin
    Thornberry, Braden
    Peterson, Paul
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Suber, Jackson
    Paul, Jeremy
    Andersen, Mason
    Pak, John
    Ventura, Kris
    Onishi, Kaito
    Castillo, Ricky
    Cone, Trevor
    Walker, Danny
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Goodwin, Noah

    Top five and ties from Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Griffin, Lanto
    Buckley, Hayden
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Chandler, Will
    Riedel, Matthew

    Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour medical extension
    Burgoon, Bronson

    Beyond 150th on Prior Season's FEC Points List
    Crane, Ben