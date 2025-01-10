Inside the Field: The American Express
4 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The 2025 PGA TOUR season heads to its third stop of the young season, heading from Hawaii to the beginning of the West Coast Swing at The American Express in California.
The TOUR returns to the site of Nick Dunlap's breakthrough win as an amateur just a year ago, kicking off his Rookie of the Year campaign.
The full field of players will take on the traditional three-course rotation of the PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course, finishing on the Stadium Course in Sunday's final round.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field that will be teeing it up in La Quinta:
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Thomas, Justin
Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
Clark, Wyndham
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Schauffele, Xander
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Harman, Brian
Winner of FedExCup (five-year exemption)
Cantlay, Patrick
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kitayama, Kurt
Horschel, Billy
Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
Burns, Sam
Member of latest U.S. Ryder Cup team
Fowler, Rickie
Member of latest European Ryder Cup team
Straka, Sepp
Member of latest U.S. Presidents Cup team
Finau, Tony
Member of latest International Presidents Cup team
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Day, Jason
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Echavarria, Nico
Garnett, Brice
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Hodges, Lee
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Norrman, Vincent
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Riley, Davis
Svensson, Adam
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo
Yu, Kevin
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Past champion of The American Express
Dufner, Jason
Dunlap, Nick
Haas, Bill
PGA Section champion
Mendoza, Kyle
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
Johnson, Zach
Reavie, Chez
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Brown, Blades
Bryan, Wesley
Hadley, Chesson
Streelman, Kevin
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
English, Harris
Hoge, Tom
McCarthy, Denny
Zalatoris, Will
Young, Cameron
Hadwin, Adam
Cole, Eric
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Griffin, Ben
Todd, Brendon
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Hossler, Beau
Novak, Andrew
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Spaun, J.J.
Lipsky, David
Schenk, Adam
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Lee, K.H.
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Kuchar, Matt
Highsmith, Joe
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Berger, Daniel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Montgomery, Taylor
Cauley, Bud
Mullinax, Trey
Willett, Danny
Gordon, Will
Martin, Ben
PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour
Svensson, Jesper
Manassero, Matteo
Rozner, Antoine
Hoshino, Rikuya
Players 2-30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
McGreevy, Max
Capan III, Frankie
Fisk, Steven
Widing, Tim
Dickson, Taylor
Campbell, Brian
Higgs, Harry
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Mouw, William
Cummins, Quade
Gerard, Ryan
Roy, Kevin
Del Solar, Cristobal
Velo, Kevin
Thornberry, Braden
Peterson, Paul
Salinda, Isaiah
Suber, Jackson
Paul, Jeremy
Andersen, Mason
Pak, John
Ventura, Kris
Onishi, Kaito
Castillo, Ricky
Cone, Trevor
Walker, Danny
Potgieter, Aldrich
Goodwin, Noah
Top five and ties from Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Griffin, Lanto
Buckley, Hayden
Kanaya, Takumi
Tosti, Alejandro
Chandler, Will
Riedel, Matthew
Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour medical extension
Burgoon, Bronson
Beyond 150th on Prior Season's FEC Points List
Crane, Ben