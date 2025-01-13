Tom Hoge betting profile: The American Express

Last season Hoge put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking eighth in the field at 2.921. In that event, he finished 17th.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 8.424 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge delivered his best performance last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking sixth in the field at 3.315. In that tournament, he finished 18th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.