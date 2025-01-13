Tom Hoge betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge looks to improve upon his 17th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last seven appearances at The American Express, Hoge has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 17-under.
- Hoge finished 17th (with a score of 21-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Hoge's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|1/19/2023
|32
|71-66-68-66
|-17
|1/20/2022
|2
|65-66-68-68
|-21
|1/21/2021
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|1/16/2020
|6
|66-70-66-67
|-19
|1/17/2019
|MC
|67-69-73
|-7
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Hoge has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge is averaging 0.320 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 0.022 in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season, which ranked 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge had a 0.754 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 67.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 93rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranked 48th. He broke par 25.58% of the time (55th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|67.66%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.66
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.58%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.58%
|13.89%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times.
- Last season Hoge put up his best performance at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Hoge collected 1411 points last season, placing 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoge put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking eighth in the field at 2.921. In that event, he finished 17th.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 8.424 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge delivered his best performance last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking sixth in the field at 3.315. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.062
|-2.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.754
|2.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.247
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.037
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|0.022
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-68-76-74
|+3
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-67-72
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-68-75
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|64-68-68-69
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|64-71-69-69
|-7
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.