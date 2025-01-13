PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge betting profile: The American Express

    Tom Hoge looks to improve upon his 17th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Hoge at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last seven appearances at The American Express, Hoge has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 17-under.
    • Hoge finished 17th (with a score of 21-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Hoge's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20241769-68-65-65-21
    1/19/20233271-66-68-66-17
    1/20/2022265-66-68-68-21
    1/21/2021MC71-75+2
    1/16/2020666-70-66-67-19
    1/17/2019MC67-69-73-7

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hoge has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge is averaging 0.320 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 0.022 in his past five tournaments.
    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season, which ranked 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge had a 0.754 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 67.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 93rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranked 48th. He broke par 25.58% of the time (55th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134296.2297.1
    Greens in Regulation %8767.66%73.46%
    Putts Per Round4828.6629.1
    Par Breakers5525.58%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.58%13.89%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times.
    • Last season Hoge put up his best performance at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Hoge collected 1411 points last season, placing 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hoge put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking eighth in the field at 2.921. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 8.424 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge delivered his best performance last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking sixth in the field at 3.315. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.062-2.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7542.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.247-0.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0370.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4830.022

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-71-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2969-68-76-74+30
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-68-71-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-67-72-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-68-75-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry864-68-68-69-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4564-71-69-69-79

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.