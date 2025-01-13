Danny Willett betting profile: The American Express

In his last five events, Willett has an average finish of 44th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Willett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 44th.

He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Danny Willett has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Willett is averaging -1.631 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.