Danny Willett betting profile: The American Express
Danny Willett hits the links in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 coming off a 42nd-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his last tournament.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over the last two times Willett has played The American Express, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Willett last played at The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Willett's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|71-73-71
|-1
|1/17/2019
|MC
|75-68-74
|+1
Willett's recent performances
- In his last five events, Willett has an average finish of 44th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Willett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 44th.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Danny Willett has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Willett is averaging -1.631 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Willett has an average of -2.169 in his past five tournaments.
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.8
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.52%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|15.48%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Willett's best finishes
- Willett took part in four tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those four events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Willett's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 10-under and finished 42nd.
- With 15 points last season, Willett finished 212th in the FedExCup standings.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.169
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Willett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|68-75-76-78
|+9
|15
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|70-72-68-68
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of The American Express.
