Erik van Rooyen betting profile: The American Express
Erik van Rooyen enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last tournament.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, van Rooyen has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 29th.
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 25th after posting a score of 19-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
van Rooyen's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|1/19/2023
|6
|65-72-66-62
|-23
|1/21/2021
|56
|70-69-76-69
|-4
van Rooyen's recent performances
- In his last five events, van Rooyen has an average finish of 43rd.
- van Rooyen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Erik van Rooyen has averaged 326.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has an average of 1.561 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 1.475 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 last season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranked 35th, while his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranked 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen had a 0.095 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 69.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 26th last season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranked 103rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.2
|326.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.83%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.09
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.65%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.71%
|10.83%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- Last season van Rooyen played 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He shot 14-under and finished second in that event.
- van Rooyen compiled 813 points last season, which ranked him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.424 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.706, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.095
|-1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.216
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.403
|1.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.560
|1.475
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|80
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-71-71-75
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of The American Express.
