3H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Erik van Rooyen enters play Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, van Rooyen has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 29th.
    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 25th after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    van Rooyen's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20242566-67-69-67-19
    1/19/2023665-72-66-62-23
    1/21/20215670-69-76-69-4

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • In his last five events, van Rooyen has an average finish of 43rd.
    • van Rooyen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Erik van Rooyen has averaged 326.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 1.561 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 1.475 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 last season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranked 35th, while his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranked 79th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen had a 0.095 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 69.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 26th last season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranked 103rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35308.2326.7
    Greens in Regulation %3869.83%71.11%
    Putts Per Round10329.0928.9
    Par Breakers2826.65%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance6513.71%10.83%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • Last season van Rooyen played 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He shot 14-under and finished second in that event.
    • van Rooyen compiled 813 points last season, which ranked him 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.424 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.706, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2780.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.095-1.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.2160.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4031.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5601.475

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-64-68-72-1589
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-67-64-74-814
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1767-69-69-70-9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3368-66-71-71-480
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4368-66-68-72-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-70-69-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6468-71-71-75-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-68-66-924

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.