Erik van Rooyen betting profile: The American Express

Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.424 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.706, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.