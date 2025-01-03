Inside the Field: Sony Open in Hawaii
4 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues its tropical beginning with the Sony Open in Hawaii, staying in the Aloha State for the second straight week.
The TOUR’s Opening Drive rolls on from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, starting Jan. 13-16. The Opening Drive is a two-week kick-off to the TOUR’s schedule, showcasing an elite field on a venue that stands alone for its creative design and scenic views.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field that will be teeing it up in Honolulu:
Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of The Open Champoinship (five-year exemption)
Brian Harman
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Kurt Kitayama
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Webb Simpson
Keegan Bradley
Rafael Campos
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Russell Henley
Lee Hodges
Mackenzie Hughes
Stephan Jaeger
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Luke List
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Matt McCarty
Maverick McNealy
Taylor Moore
Vincent Norrman
Taylor Pendrith
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Davis Riley
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Davis Thompson
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Career money exemption
Ryan Palmer
Brandt Snedeker
Sponsor exemption: DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Noah Goodwin
Aldrich Potgieter
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
James Hahn
Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Aaron Baddeley
Luke Clanton
Tyler Loree
Mao Matsuyama
Sponsor exemption (designated)
Kensei Hirata
Takumi Kanaya
Yuta Sugiura
PGA Club Professional champion (six events)
Ben Pollard
PGA Section champion/Player of the Year
Kelly Welsh
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Adam Schenk
Byeong Hun An
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Tom Hoge
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Denny McCarthy
Thomas Detry
Adam Hadwin
Eric Cole
Patrick Rodgers
Harris English
Ben Griffin
Brendon Todd
Mark Hubbard
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Andrew Novak
Justin Lower
Doug Ghim
Keith Mitchell
Patrick Fishburn
Andrew Putnam
Richard Hoey
Carson Young
Samuel Stevens
Charley Hoffman
Ryo Hisatsune
Chandler Phillips
Matti Schmid
J.J. Spaun
David Lipsky
Ben Kohles
Daniel Berger
C.T. Pan
Vince Whaley
Michael Kim
K.H. Lee
Mac Meissner
Greyson Sigg
Matt Kuchar
Joe Highsmith
Chan Kim
Jacob Bridgeman
Ben Silverman
Chad Ramey
Nate Lashley
Henrik Norlander
Alex Smalley
David Skinns
Joel Dahmen
Sam Ryder
Major medical extension
Taylor Montgomery
Bud Cauley
Will Gordon
Ben Martin
PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season
Michael Thorbjornsen
Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour
Jesper Svensson
Rikuya Hoshino
Players 2-30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Max McGreevy
Frankie Capan III
Steven Fisk
Tim Widing
Taylor Dickson
Brian Campbell
Harry Higgs
Thomas Rosenmueller
William Mouw
Quade Cummins
Ryan Gerard
Kevin Roy
Cristobal Del Solar
Kevin Velo
Braden Thornberry
Paul Peterson
Isaiah Salinda
Jackson Suber
Jeremy Paul
Mason Andersen
John Pak
Kris Ventura
Kaito Onishi
Ricky Castillo
Trevor Cone