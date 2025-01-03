PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Inside the Field: Sony Open in Hawaii

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues its tropical beginning with the Sony Open in Hawaii, staying in the Aloha State for the second straight week.

    The TOUR’s Opening Drive rolls on from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, starting Jan. 13-16. The Opening Drive is a two-week kick-off to the TOUR’s schedule, showcasing an elite field on a venue that stands alone for its creative design and scenic views.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field that will be teeing it up in Honolulu:

    Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)

    Gary Woodland

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

    Hideki Matsuyama

    Winner of The Open Champoinship (five-year exemption)

    Brian Harman

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

    Billy Horschel
    Kurt Kitayama

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    Webb Simpson
    Keegan Bradley
    Rafael Campos
    Corey Conners
    Cam Davis
    Nick Dunlap
    Nico Echavarria
    Austin Eckroat
    Brice Garnett
    Lucas Glover
    Chris Gotterup
    Emiliano Grillo
    Harry Hall
    Nick Hardy
    Russell Henley
    Lee Hodges
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Stephan Jaeger
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    Chris Kirk
    Patton Kizzire
    Jake Knapp
    Luke List
    Robert MacIntyre
    Peter Malnati
    Matt McCarty
    Maverick McNealy
    Taylor Moore
    Vincent Norrman
    Taylor Pendrith
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Davis Riley
    Sepp Straka
    Adam Svensson
    Nick Taylor
    Sahith Theegala
    Davis Thompson
    Erik van Rooyen
    Camilo Villegas

    Career money exemption

    Ryan Palmer
    Brandt Snedeker

    Sponsor exemption: DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Noah Goodwin
    Aldrich Potgieter

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)

    James Hahn
    Zach Johnson

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

    Aaron Baddeley
    Luke Clanton
    Tyler Loree
    Mao Matsuyama

    Sponsor exemption (designated)

    Kensei Hirata
    Takumi Kanaya
    Yuta Sugiura

    PGA Club Professional champion (six events)

    Ben Pollard

    PGA Section champion/Player of the Year

    Kelly Welsh

    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup points list
    Adam Schenk
    Byeong Hun An
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Tom Hoge

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list

    Denny McCarthy
    Thomas Detry
    Adam Hadwin
    Eric Cole
    Patrick Rodgers
    Harris English
    Ben Griffin
    Brendon Todd
    Mark Hubbard

    Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list

    Andrew Novak
    Justin Lower
    Doug Ghim
    Keith Mitchell
    Patrick Fishburn
    Andrew Putnam
    Richard Hoey
    Carson Young
    Samuel Stevens
    Charley Hoffman
    Ryo Hisatsune
    Chandler Phillips
    Matti Schmid
    J.J. Spaun
    David Lipsky
    Ben Kohles
    Daniel Berger
    C.T. Pan
    Vince Whaley
    Michael Kim
    K.H. Lee
    Mac Meissner
    Greyson Sigg
    Matt Kuchar
    Joe Highsmith
    Chan Kim
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Ben Silverman
    Chad Ramey
    Nate Lashley
    Henrik Norlander
    Alex Smalley
    David Skinns
    Joel Dahmen
    Sam Ryder

    Major medical extension

    Taylor Montgomery
    Bud Cauley
    Will Gordon
    Ben Martin

    PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season

    Michael Thorbjornsen

    Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour

    Jesper Svensson
    Rikuya Hoshino

    Players 2-30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    Max McGreevy
    Frankie Capan III
    Steven Fisk
    Tim Widing
    Taylor Dickson
    Brian Campbell
    Harry Higgs
    Thomas Rosenmueller
    William Mouw
    Quade Cummins
    Ryan Gerard
    Kevin Roy
    Cristobal Del Solar
    Kevin Velo
    Braden Thornberry
    Paul Peterson
    Isaiah Salinda
    Jackson Suber
    Jeremy Paul
    Mason Andersen
    John Pak
    Kris Ventura
    Kaito Onishi
    Ricky Castillo
    Trevor Cone