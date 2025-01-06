Odds Outlook: The Sentry champ Hideki Matsuyama tops the odds board at Sony Open

Tom Kim (+2000) is the only player from the top three choices making his 2025 debut and will open his season on a flat, seaside walk instead of the mountains of west Maui. Searching for his first two rounds on the weekend, the 22-year-old Korean returns to Waialae for the first time in two years. A busy fall saw the three-time TOUR winner compete in his native Korea (second; Genesis Championship), Hong Kong (MC; LINK Hong Kong Open) and the Bahamas, where he posted 19-under to finish second to Scottie Scheffler. The cut has been 2-under or better nine of the last 10 years, so a fast start is necessary. Fast finishes are also required! The winning score has been 17-under or better in nine of the previous 10 tournaments.