3H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alejandro Tosti looks for a better result in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after he took 70th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Tosti has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2024. He finished 70th, posting a score of 3-under.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Tosti's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20247066-70-77-64-3

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.
    • Alejandro Tosti has averaged 319.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Tosti is averaging 4.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6315.6319.8
    Greens in Regulation %14865.06%67.46%
    Putts Per Round15829.5129.8
    Par Breakers728.26%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance18019.32%13.49%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti participated in 29 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Last season Tosti put up his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Tosti compiled 267 points last season, which ranked him 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5474.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.6020.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.2440.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.414-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.7134.219

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4369-66-68-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-66-67-69-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC82-69+7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

