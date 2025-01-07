3H AGO
Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Alejandro Tosti looks for a better result in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after he took 70th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Tosti at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Tosti has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2024. He finished 70th, posting a score of 3-under.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Tosti's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.
- Alejandro Tosti has averaged 319.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tosti is averaging 4.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|315.6
|319.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.06%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.51
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|7
|28.26%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|19.32%
|13.49%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti participated in 29 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Tosti put up his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Tosti compiled 267 points last season, which ranked him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.547
|4.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.602
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.244
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.713
|4.219
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-66-67-69
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|82-69
|+7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.