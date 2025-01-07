Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Tosti has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.

Alejandro Tosti has averaged 319.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting.