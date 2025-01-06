Chad Ramey betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Ramey has an average finish of 40th.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Ramey has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.

Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Ramey has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.