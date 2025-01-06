PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Chad Ramey missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after better results Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ramey has an average finish of 54th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Ramey's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC70-69-1
    1/12/20235468-70-72-64-6
    1/13/2022MC67-70-3

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Ramey has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Ramey has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of 1.025 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151293.9290.1
    Greens in Regulation %5768.81%75.93%
    Putts Per Round11629.1930.5
    Par Breakers6425.23%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%13.27%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Last season Ramey took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 55.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Ramey put up his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 25-under (zero shots back of the winner).
    • With 367 points last season, Ramey ranked 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.1160.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.402-1.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0561.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4060.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.0571.025

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-69-71-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6076-66-74-68-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-67-65-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.